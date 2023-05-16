Top Republicans in Florida Legislature endorse DeSantis presidential candidacy

The top Republicans in the Florida Legislature delivered their support Tuesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ impending presidential candidacy.

The move from Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, comes as DeSantis’ all-but-declared candidacy for the nomination is close to becoming official.

“As Gov. DeSantis makes his final decision to run for higher office, it would be my honor to endorse his candidacy for President of the United States,” Renner said in a statement.

Appearing in Lighthouse Point, Renner said he supports “Ron DeSantis, our greatest governor, to be America’s next president. And let me tell you why: There are three qualities of any great leader. You have to have integrity, principles and courage. And you can be a leader without one of those, but you can’t be a great leader without all of those.”

Endorsements by the legislative leaders send a signal beyond Florida, that former President Donald Trump — the frontrunner for the nomination — faces a formidable foe in DeSantis in the state both men call home.

Trump has made a grand show of rolling out endorsements from Florida Republicans in Congress. He has 11 of the 20 Florida Republican members of Congress so far; DeSantis has one.

Renner and Passidomo preside over a Legislature filled with lawmakers loyal to, and afraid to cross, DeSantis. More than most governors, he has exerted his will over the Republican majorities in the House and Senate, which have given him virtually everything he’s asked for.

A range of reports have said in recent days that DeSantis could become a candidate by the end of May. He’s been on a bill-signing blitz, generating attention for approving laws that might have strong appeal to the Republican Party’s base voters and clearing the decks of official government business.

On Tuesday he was in Lighthouse Point to sign legislation attempting to combat human trafficking. On hand for the official, government event were both Passidomo and Renner. After it concluded and DeSantis departed, they stayed to declare their support.

Story continues

“There is no greater vision for the future of our country than the ‘Florida Blueprint’ Governor DeSantis spearheaded over the last several years,” Passidomo said in a statement. “Governor DeSantis is exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President.”

Renner said DeSantis has led the state with “his bold vision, dedicated focus, and commonsense solutions to keep Florida free from a radical agenda that, unfortunately, has turned us into a country without border control, law enforcement without funding, an education system without accountability, and an economy without hope for working families trying to earn a living.”

NBC News in Tallahassee reported Tuesday that a pro-DeSantis super PAC is expected to roll out a list of endorsements later this week from a “vast majority” of Republican state legislators.

DeSantis has not yet acted on the state budget. When he does, he has the ability to eliminate individual projects important to rank-and-file lawmakers, and still has bills from many lawmakers that he can sign or veto.

___