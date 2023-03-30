Top Republicans remove special retirement benefit from NC budget after N&O story

After The News & Observer published a story Thursday morning shining a light on a budget provision that would cost the state $642,000 for giving one person a more lucrative pension, the provision was removed from the budget that afternoon.

The House budget proposal that came out Wednesday evening would have moved the executive director of the Conference of District Attorneys, a position currently held by Kimberly Spahos, into a different state pension plan.

The News & Observer obtained an actuarial note from the Retirement Systems Division, which is under the Department of the State Treasurer, explaining the cost of moving the director into the Consolidated Judicial Retirement System from the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System.

The accrual rate for the judicial system is higher than the state employees system.

The proposal made the change retroactive to August 2021, according to the document. That’s tied to Spahos’ hiring date. If the provision on page 276 of the House budget became law, it would have placed all future district attorneys conference directors in the new, better benefit-paying system as well.

According to the letter, the estimated cost of the move is $642,000 for the judicial retirement system, which would mean an annual cost that amounts to 0.04% of the judicial pension system’s payroll. Other people who are part of that retirement system include judges, district attorneys, clerks of superior court and public defenders.

The Conference of District Attorneys is made up of the state’s elected DAs, who meet twice a year. The director is responsible for developing programs and materials and consensus-building, according to its website.

The size of pension payments to the director of the Conference of District Attorneys depends on how many years the director works before retiring. However, the payments would be 60% higher based on the change in the budget if it becomes law, according to the state retirement system.

Spahos did not respond Wednesday evening or Thursday to an email asking about the budget change. Rep. Jason Saine, a House budget writer, declined to comment Thursday morning, saying he had little familiarity with the proposal.

Spahos’s husband, Chuck Spahos, is a liaison who lobbies for the Conference of District Attorneys, according to state lobbying records.