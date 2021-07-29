Top restaurant sommelier arrested over series of arson attacks across New York

Louise Hall
·2 min read
Video released by the department shows a man with long hair wearing shorts, a jacket and a backpack casually walk up to an outdoor structure before lighting a fire (FDNY)
Video released by the department shows a man with long hair wearing shorts, a jacket and a backpack casually walk up to an outdoor structure before lighting a fire (FDNY)

A famous New York sommelier has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly setting a spate of fires throughout the city.

New York City Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday that Caleb Ganzer, 35, has been arrested and charged in connection to three incidents across 2020.

The wine expert is facing two counts of arson in the third degree; two counts of Criminal Mischief in the third degree; and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree.

The FDNY said that Mr Ganzer was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an outdoor dining structure owned by a local pizza restaurant, Prince Street Pizza, on 13 July.

Investigators claim they then connected the sommelier to two other fires in the area, one on 26 June and one on 8 January.

Authorities say that in June a pile of rubbish was set on fire at the corner of Broome St and Centre St while in January another local restaurant’s outdoor dining structure was set alight.

Video released by the department shows a man with long hair wearing shorts, a jacket and a backpack casually walk up to an outdoor structure before lighting a fire in multiple places.

FDNY officials said that no injuries were caused by the fires, but noted the alleged offences had the potential to be dangerous.

“Every act of arson has the potential to spread rapidly, endangering the lives of New Yorkers and FDNY members,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A Nigro.

He added: “Thankfully in these incidents, there were no injuries and the suspect has been apprehended before another fire could be set.”

Mr Ganzer is currently listed as a managing partner at Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels and was listed as one of Wine & Spirits Best New Sommeliers 2016.

A biography for Mr Ganzer on GreatSommelier said the 35-year-old had worked at a number of “acclaimed restaurants” throughout his career.

“We as the company are aware of the incident, and Mr Ganzer is on a leave of absence,” Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels told media outlets in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to the restaurant for further comment.

Mr Ganzer’s social media accounts are not active following the news of his arrest. It is not clear if he has legal representation available to comment on his behalf.

FDNY said the case will be prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

  • Florida woman ‘at the end of her rope’ kept autistic girl locked in a cage, police say

    A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after police found she was keeping a child in a homemade cage.

  • SLED has ‘active investigation’ involving former Clemson player

    Here’s what we know about the case involving a former Tigers running back.

  • Former Top NXIVM Lieutenant With New Career in Dog Grooming Dodges Prison

    BRENDAN MCDERMID/ReutersA former top lieutenant in the shadowy self-help group NXIVM who admitted to locking a terrified woman in a bedroom for almost two years to satisfy a deranged sex-cult leader was spared prison on Wednesday.She may have benefited from her new career, recasting herself as a dog groomer.Lauren Salzman, 45, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of per