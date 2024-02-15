Top RI lawmakers tell business leaders Washington Bridge costs keep them up at night

Rhode Island's top lawmakers Thursday said the state is in fiscal limbo over the failure of the westbound half of the Washington Bridge, with no idea how much repairs will cost or when the bill will come due.

Addressing the state's business elite at an annual Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce lunch, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi acknowledged the potential cost of the deteriorating bridge "does keep me up at night" with fears of the potential impact on the state budget.

"We don't know. And the experts, [the Department of Transportation] and their engineers, both internal and external, don't know," Shekarchi told the crowd. "We don't know if it's going to be a repair or replacement. We don't know how much, and we don't know where the money's coming from."

House and Senate leaders speak at Thursday's Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce lunch.

Washington Bridge's salvation hardly a typical highway project

The cost of interstate highway projects is typically shared, with the federal government covering 80% and state 20%.

But the peculiar circumstances around the westbound span of the Washington Bridge, which had been under sporadic rehabilitation for several years when it was abruptly closed Dec. 11 to protect human life, make it far from a typical highway project.

"It seems like to me it's always been under repair," Shekarchi said. "We don't know the intricacies of the repair program going on now, so I don't know what's been allocated for that, right? ... so we'll have to deal with that as it comes."

If the federal government ends up covering 80% of a bridge replacement, Shekarchi said he doesn't know where the state's 20% will come from.

House Republican Leader Michael Chippendale told the Chamber audience that if the state had an independent inspector general, something the GOP has spent years advocating for, the bridge emergency "probably would've been avoided."

Senate GOP Leader Jessica de la Cruz said she was disappointed more questions about the bridge weren't answered at Monday's joint oversight committee hearing and asked that engineers who can answer those questions be at the next hearing.

With pandemic-era federal aid gone, state budget back to 'vanilla'

Taking a big-picture look at the state budget, Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson said that, compared to recent years, when the pandemic and resulting federal aid drove big spending proposals, "What you're going to start to see now in the legislature is much more vanilla."

But he said the Senate is planning to roll out a package of bills aimed at shoring up the financial stability of the health care sector and keeping providers in the state.

Pearson said Rhode Island's health insurance premiums are roughly in line with neighboring states', but we have higher utilization rates, probably due to an aging population, and "coverage mandates that are a little bit different than some of our peer states."

"That has driven a pressure on provider needs, and that is something that we have to be concerned about," he said.

Pearson and de la Cruz clashed over charter schools, with the Republican urging more school choice to avoid a "death spiral" in Providence public schools and the Democrat saying Rhode Island cities where charters make up the majority of schools "didn't work" and are too expensive.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio did not attend the event due to a health issue.

Bally's chair hints at regulatory changes, talks about I-195 District housing

Before the lawmakers took the stage, Marc Crisafulli, chairman of Bally's Rhode Island and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, talked about goals for both organizations.

Among other things, Bally's is planning to tear down the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas to build a baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics.

To finance projects like that and the company's national growth strategy, Crisafulli said the Providence-based casino company would like to "restructure our balance sheet" and would seek unspecified regulatory changes to do it. He said no legislative changes have yet been introduced in the General Assembly.

Last year Bally's used the Chamber lunch to propose legislation allowing it to offer mobile online gambling, or "IGaming."

Bally's is set to do a soft launch of its new "IGaming" platform next month.

The 195 Commission is redeveloping former highway land in downtown Providence with a mix of residential and commercial buildings.

Crisafulli said the commission has 1,000 units of housing either built or being built in the district now and plans to double that in five years.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: At Providence Chamber lunch, lawmakers say bridge fix's cost haunts them