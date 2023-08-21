Top Russian general’s Ukrainian assets worth over $27 million seized by SBU

Ukraine's SBU security service has seized assets owned by Russian General Valery Kapashin, with an estimated value exceeding one billion hryvnias ($27 million), according to a press release on August 21.

Kapashin currently serves as the head of the Federal Directorate for the Safe Storage and Destruction of Chemical Weapons under the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In Ukraine, he faces a range of charges, including collaborating with the enemy, high treason, and financing terrorism.

According to the SBU, over 20 commercial properties and 17 parcels of land within Poltava Oblast have been seized from Kapashin.

Among the confiscated assets are his family's residence, luxury hotels and restaurants, as well as office and commercial entertainment centers, collectively spanning nearly 30 thousand square meters.

The investigation has revealed that Kapashin employed his family members to launder money acquired through corrupt schemes in Moscow.

The properties were registered under the names of Kapashin's daughter and son-in-law, who were residing in Ukraine before February 2022, the SBU said. However, in anticipation of Russia's invasion, they relocated to the Russian Federation and acquired citizenship there.

Kapashin's relatives used the proceeds from their "family" business to finance various "investment" projects in both Russia and in occupied Donetsk Oblast, the SBU said.

During searches conducted at Kapashin's family addresses, various Russian paraphernalia were discovered, including Russian military uniforms, banned Soviet symbols and propagandist literature, as well as awards conferred to Kapashin by the Kremlin.

