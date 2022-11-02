Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

A Russian Iskander-E missile launcher on display at the International Military Technical Forum 'Army 2022' on August 17, 2022 in Patriot Park, outside of Moscow, Russia. Getty Images

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN.

Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time.

Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, top Russian generals have reportedly discussed using tactical nuclear weapons in the eastern European country — and US intelligence isn't quite sure what to make of the situation.

A recent assessment by the National Intelligence Council details conversations that took place between Russian military officials about how and when Moscow may resort to using a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't seem to have been present for those discussions.

But multiple sources familiar with the document told CNN that the assessment is actually an analysis, as opposed to intelligence. Officials said the conversations that took place could have been taken out of context.

Because of this, some within the US intelligence community are less concerned that Russia is preparing to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the report said. But others in the Biden administration are more alarmed, worried the chats signal an increasingly frustrated Russian military that might make a dangerous and desperate move.

The New York Times was the first to report on the new US intelligence about tactical nuclear weapons conversations among Russian generals.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to Insider's request seeking the assessment.

Over the course of Russia's eight-month-long unprovoked war in Ukraine, Putin has routinely delivered vague and sometimes veiled threats hinting at the possible use of nuclear weapons. He has been accused by US officials and other Western leaders of nuclear saber-rattling and making inflammatory statements about deploying such weapons.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a Tuesday briefing that the US takes Putin's rhetoric "very seriously" and monitors it closely. He added that the US has seen "no indications that President Putin has made a decision at this time to employ nuclear weapons."

"But again, it's something that we're going to watch very, very closely. Continue to keep the lines of communication open with our allies and partners," Ryder said.

Putin, according to the reports, was not a part of discussions that have perplexed the US intelligence community. Notably, it's ultimately up to Putin whether or not Russia uses a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

The country's nuclear doctrine states only the president can make the decision to use nuclear weapons.

Russia has the world's largest arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons — which could be used to destroy a small amount of heavy weaponry on the battlefield or kill tens of thousands of people in a city.

Unlike intercontinental ballistic missiles — weapons with massive payloads that are designed to be armed and fired rapidly to deter an enemy from attack — the process of using a tactical nuke takes more time and additional steps, as the weapon must be retrieved from storage and shipped to the front lines.

Since they've spent a long time in storage, the reliability of the nuclear weapons could be spotty and would need testing to determine how suitable they are to be launched.

Read the original article on Business Insider