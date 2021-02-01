Former Russian PM describes Trump’s presidency as ‘period of disappointment’

Dmitry Medvedev gives a press conference during an official visit to Le Havre, western France on 24 June, 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

Former prime minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has branded Donald Trump's presidency as a “period of disappointment” saying political tensions in the US hindered the former president.

"The period of the previous administration’s work is the period of disappointment," Mr Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said according to Tass, a Russian news agency.

"Donald Trump, already a former president of the United States, was indeed a friendly person and demonstrated in every possible way his intention to, as he put it, get along with the Russians - but failed," Mr Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said according to Tass, a Russian news agency.

The official said that certain members of the US political establishment on both ends of the spectrum were "throwing a spanner in Mr Trump’s works" during that period.

The official said that the former president was “drove into a corner” by political adversaries, who he said saw him as an “agent” of the country.

Mr Medvedev, who served as Prime Minister to Vladimir Putin from 2012 to 2020, said that Mr Trump’s efforts with Russia “failed to produce any result,” and that this was the outcome that Mr Trump intended.

“Naturally, they drove him to a corner, and it was very hard for him to find a way out. That is why it all ended up with a continuous series of additional sanctions,” Mr Medvedev said.

Mr Medvedev reportedly told Russian media that a stalemate occurred between the two countries because the former president simultaneously insisted he had a good relationship with Russia while also boasting of his tough attitude towards the country.

Last week, a former KGB spy claimed that Russia cultivated former President Donald Trump as an asset for over 40 years.

KGB agents flattered Mr Trump, fed him talking points, and told him he should go into politics when he visited Moscow for the first time in 1987, Yuri Shvets, who worked in Washington DC for the Soviet Union in the 80s, told The Guardian.

During his presidency, Mr Trump was subjected to a special counsel probe into Russian election meddling.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report failed to state clearly if he committed any crimes and explicitly stated it would have exonerated him if Mr Mueller had concluded no crimes were committed.

