Top Russian official taunts Europe with sky-high gas prices after Germany axes Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Natalie Musumeci
·1 min read
Deputy Chairman of Russia&#39;s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022.
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022.Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via Reuters

A top Russian government official taunted Europe with sky-high gas prices after Germany put a stop to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid Russia's decision to order troops into eastern Ukraine.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has issued an order to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," Former Russian president and deputy chair of Russia's security council Dmitry Medvedev said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Well. Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2.000 for 1.000 cubic meters of natural gas!" he added.

Germany on Tuesday scrapped plans for Nord Stream 2 — a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Russia to Europe — in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

In the US, meanwhile, deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer described Russia's most recent moves as the "beginning of an invasion" of Ukraine in an interview with CNN.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

