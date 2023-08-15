New top savings account pays 7pc – but there are a few catches

People walk pass in front of the Santander Bank building in London, United Kingdom

Santander is offering savers a market leading 7pc interest on up to £4,000 in an easy access account – but there are a few catches.

The chart-topping rate on the Edge Saver account is far higher than the 5pc rate offered by bank Tandem but savers will need to hold an Edge current account to be eligible for the offer.

The current account, which was launched to replace the 123 Lite current account withdrawn by Santander in 2022, requires a deposit of £500 a month and two direct debits and charges a £3 monthly fee.

And there’s another catch. The eye-catching 7pc interest rate includes an underlying rate of 4.5pc and a 2.5pc boost received for the first 12 months when an account is opened.

What’s more, while the account can be opened with a minimum deposit of just £1, no interest is paid on balances of more than £4,000.

The account is the closest on the market to the inflation figure of 7.9pc for June.

Andrea Melville, a director at Santander, said: “We know that in the current economic climate every penny counts and we are pleased to be able to offer our customers both cashback and interest benefits on our Edge account.”

Lucina O’Brien of money.co.uk, which has a tie-up with Santander, said the new account was “an attractive option for savers that are looking to earn some extra money on their hard-earned savings”.

Big banks have been under severe pressure to improve their offerings for savers after being criticised by the Chancellor and the Financial Conduct Authority for short changing consumers.

The City watchdog threatened to name and shame banks failing to pass on rate increases to customers after finding that less than 30pc of interest rate rises have been passed on to savers.

The Bank of England increased the Bank Rate to 5.25pc in early August, its 14th consecutive rise since December 2021, in an effort to curb rampant inflation.

Barclays announced on Monday that their one-year fixed-rate bond would jump from 4.3pc to 5.3pc, a 23pc increase, with its two year flexible bond jumping to 5.35pc, up from 4.4pc previously.

Barclays’ one-year flexible cash Isa jumped from paying 4.3pc to 5.3pc and its two-year offer will rise to 5.35pc.

For customers who qualify for its “premier” service, who must hold between £75,000 and £100,000, rates improved to up to 5.5pc on a two-year flexible bond or cash Isa, and to 5.45pc for one-year options.

