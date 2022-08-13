Top-secret documents, grant for clemency, binders: What was seized from Mar-a-Lago

We are now getting a better idea of exactly what federal law enforcement removed from former President Donald Trump’s home during the FBI raid this week.

The seized materials include almost a dozen sets of documents classified as either confidential, secret or top-secret, as well as almost 30 additional boxes including binders, notes and even a grant for clemency for long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.

The list comes one day after the attorney general, in a highly unusual move, petitioned the court to unseal the warrant and list the property seized.

“Both of the warrant and the FBI property receipt were provided on the day of the search to the former president’s council who is on site during the search,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

READ: Mar-a-Lago search: What is a special access program?

The signature of Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, appears at the bottom of the property receipt, which was presented to Trump’s council on Monday along with the warrant.

Channel 9 also obtained a copy of the search and seizure warrant issued on Aug. 5 and executed three days later.

The warrant directs federal law enforcement to search Mar-a-Lago including offices, storage rooms and other rooms available to the former president and his staff. However, it specifically excludes areas being used by third parties at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

READ: Mar-a-Lago search: A timeline of events that led to Monday’s search of Trump’s home

Law enforcement was instructed to look for physical documents with classification markings, information regarding classified material, governmental or presidential records and any evidence of the alteration, destruction or concealment of records or documents with classified markings.

Republicans have called on the Department of Justice to release even more information, but Garland said this is an ongoing investigation and additional public information is unlikely.

Story continues

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham has called on the Department of Justice to release the affidavit requesting the search warrant, which would provide much more detail.

READ: Confidential documents seized in search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, warrant shows

Such affidavits are usually only unsealed when an indictment is handed down.

As for additional court filings, those would be public but it is unclear when or if more action will be taken in this case.

READ: Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.