Top Secret: We Can Now Show You Inside the Cockpit of a B-2 Stealth Bomber

For the first time in the 30-year history of the Air Force’s B-2 stealth bomber program, video footage recently filmed in a B-2A “Spirit” stealth bomber cockpit while in flight is available for viewing at Defense News. Additional footage of the B-2 cockpit in-flight, as well as cockpit photographs are also available at JeffBolton.org.

A product of Dallas-based film producer and radio personality Jeff Bolton, the historic video in this post shows the full array of instrumentation in this technological wonder, as well as a dramatic in-flight refueling from inside the cockpit of America’s most secret aerial weapon.

The B-2 stealth bomber deploys internationally, and also flies up to 44-hour round trip missions around the world from its home base at Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Missouri. “In an era of rising tensions between global nuclear powers – the United States, China, Russia, and North Korea – this timely video of is a vivid reminder of the B-2’s unique capabilities,” said producer Jeff Bolton, “No other stealth bombers are known to exist in the world.”

