Top security official calls on world to supply arms to ensure Ukraine defeats Russia

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has reacted to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine by calling on the world to provide Kyiv with more weapons to eliminate Russian aggression.

"Only the systematic, consistent and methodical destruction of Putin's fascist formation is the best guarantee of security for Ukraine and the world, the absence of a missile threat to peaceful cities," Danilov said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2.

“Give Ukraine weapons and we will bury this (enemy)...”

The air defense forces will continue to fight, no matter how many missiles are flying at Ukraine, the top security official said.

"There is no force that can stop us until all 513 killed Ukrainian children, fallen defenders, and every innocent tortured Ukrainian soul are avenged!" he said.

Danilov thanked the defenders of the Ukrainian skies, rescuers, doctors, power engineers, and all those who resist Russian attacks.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on January 2: what is known

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2. Air defense forces destroyed 72 of them, including all 10 aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles. Nearly 60 missiles were intercepted near Kyiv.

The falling debris set at least three multi-story residential buildings on fire in the Ukrainian capital. Two people have been reported dead, including an elderly woman who was injured when a missile fragment hit a high-rise building in the Solomyanskyi district. She died in an ambulance. Another 43 victims have been hospitalized.

There are also dead and injured in Kyiv Oblast.

In addition to the capital, Russia launched massive strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. There, one person was killed and more than 40 were injured.

