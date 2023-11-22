Top security official lays bare Moscow’s design for chaos, coup in Ukraine

A group of so-called experts in the Kremlin has developed a new plan for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to destabilize Ukrainian society, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote in his op-ed for outlet Ukrainska Pravda on Nov. 22.

The Russians also want to see elections to bring a Russian "fifth column" into parliament, although the holding of elections and referendums in Ukraine is banned under martial law.

So far, these are just ideas, but some stages are already being implemented, Danilov said.

The plan was supposedly drawn up based on three factors of the Ukrainian resistance force: unity, Western support, and the motivation and combat capability of the Armed Forces.

"Without chaos in the internal situation in Ukraine, achieving Russia's military goals is impossible," Danilov said.

“The ideal situation for Russia and Putin is to return Ukraine to a state of uncontrollability and complete anarchy, in which the country found itself in 1917-1921 when the war was going on from the outside and inside.”

In order to create destabilization in Ukraine, the Kremlin's plan includes the following steps:

military (intensification of pressure in all key areas of the front to worsen the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as much as possible; missile terror in winter;

information (spreading panic in Telegram news channels about "heavy losses", "mobilization", corruption, and so on;)

political (a campaign through agent channels and "useful idiots" to artificially create an alleged conflict in the top military and political leadership of Ukraine).

"Some of these measures are already in place, some are waiting in the wings," Danilov wrote.

“All these measures in combination should create a critically negative social background... Setting conditions for the central government to be unable to further keep the situation under control and under the threat of a social explosion in the capital and the spread of protests to the regions – (to demand) a change of government.”

If Russia succeeds in implementing all its plans, the result will be the undermining of the public consensus of Ukrainian unity, which will lead to "the destruction of Western support and undermining the morale and combat capability of the Defense Forces," the top security official said.

At the same time, Danilov emphasized that to a large extent, all of the plans described remain "fantasies of Moscow architects," but the threat "should not be underestimated."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Russia's preparation of a campaign to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine and plans to create "chaos." Moscow has allegedly called the plan "Maidan-3," and they intend to remove Zelenskyy from office by the end of 2023.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence said that a Russian information attack was already underway.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine