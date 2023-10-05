Top security official says China will keep Moscow's trigger finger off atomic arsenal

Beijing will not allow Moscow to use nuclear weapons, as this will affect not only Russia, but also other nuclear-armed countries that have certain obligations, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on national television on Oct. 5.

"In general, this hysteria that has been going on in Russia lately is not just (propagandist Margarita) Simonyan's, there is another well-known person who is starting to talk the same way," Danilov noted.

Simonyan, a top pro-Kremlin propagandist, recently suggested Russia should detonate a nuclear weapon over Russia’s Siberia region as a show of force. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on social media also frequently threatens the use of nuclear force.

“And if you pay attention, there is a huge difference between what was happening there on Feb. 24, 25, 27, 2022, and the way they are conducting their talk shows now,” Danilov added, arguing that the Russians are desperate and do not know what to do.

"I can say for sure that China is unlikely to allow Russia to throw nuclear bombs around, because it will then affect not only the Russian Federation, but also other nuclear countries, and there are certain obligations," the NSDC secretary said.

He said that Russia lacks the power to disrupt the prevailing global order. While it may be feasible for Russia to down some satellites over Siberia, he questioned whether Moscow would genuinely achieve any gains from such an action.

The top security official noted that the situation with nuclear blackmail concerns not only Ukraine, but also those countries that once decided to redistribute the nuclear arsenal of the former Soviet Union.

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan called for the detonation of a thermonuclear bomb over Siberia on Oct. 4.

Earlier, Danilov said that Russia could theoretically still use nuclear weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukrainian intelligence predicts an increase in nuclear threats from Russia as 2023 come to an end.

On July 5, former President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened nuclear escalation and said that the war could allegedly be "over in a few days" if Ukraine stopped receiving aid from its partners.

On June 9, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would start deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Moscow’s client state, Belarus.

