A new top-selling medicine: Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Bob Herman
·1 min read

Pfizer registered $36.8 billion of sales in 2021 from the COVID-19 vaccine it makes with BioNTech.

Why it matters: This vaccine is now officially the top-selling pharmaceutical product ever in a single year, by a huge margin.

  • Humira is the next highest, with $20.7 billion reported in 2021 as the next highest in a single year.

What to watch: Pfizer expects the vaccine will generate $32 billion of sales this year, and the company's antiviral COVID pill, called Paxlovid, will create $22 billion of revenue.

  • Pfizer's stock dropped more than 5% on those forecasts because Wall Street expected even higher revenue numbers.

