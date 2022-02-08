A new top-selling medicine: Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Pfizer registered $36.8 billion of sales in 2021 from the COVID-19 vaccine it makes with BioNTech.

Why it matters: This vaccine is now officially the top-selling pharmaceutical product ever in a single year, by a huge margin.

Humira is the next highest, with $20.7 billion reported in 2021 as the next highest in a single year.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What to watch: Pfizer expects the vaccine will generate $32 billion of sales this year, and the company's antiviral COVID pill, called Paxlovid, will create $22 billion of revenue.

Pfizer's stock dropped more than 5% on those forecasts because Wall Street expected even higher revenue numbers.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free