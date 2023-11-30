What are the top selling toys this season? These independent NJ toy stores may have them

Online shopping does have it perks, but there is something special about stepping inside a toy store and seeing all of the must haves of the season out on display.

And in New Jersey there are many local stores that have been servicing communities of the Jersey Shore for over 20 years.

Some of these independent toy stores are household names and offer guest services like gift wrapping.

What are the top selling toys this year?

According to the independent store managers, here's what they're finding are the most popular in 2023:

• Barbie• Slime• Lego• Pokemon• Science kits• Crafting• Interactive toys

Where are the independent toy stores in Monmouth County?

Big Fun Toys in Manasquan.

This locally known store has been servicing residents for over 20 at multiple locations in Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. The go-to local toy store specializes in educational children's toys, sensory products, and personalized gift bundles. Days and hours of operations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Distinctive Toys in Fair Haven.

Offering a one-of-a-kind layout, this store has a generous toy selection category. From sports to arts and crafts to electronic products and Robotics. Days and hours of operations are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

"Everything we carry in our store is educational," said TJ store manager of Distinctive Toys. "You won't find any Nerf guns or products here."

More: Don't have time to fill an Advent calendar? Here are some unique sets, already filled

Quinnderella's Toys has been in business over 20 years with unique toys that represents a space where parents and guardians can connect and learn with kids. Quinnderella's offers free gift wrapping and hand-painted personalization on various children's items, such as clipboards, storage boxes, treasure chests, and lap trays. Days and hours of operations are 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"All of our Barbie products have been selling the most so far, but Lego and Pokemon do well too," said a store manager at Quinnderella's Toys.

The Toy Store by the Shore in Ocean Grove

This is not your average generic toy store. At this vintage hub, authentic toys and collectibles adorn the shelves and aisles. The store sells everything from action figures to specialty toys from Marvel and Star Wars brands. Day and hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Our toys are for the older kids, not the younger ones. Star Wars items are the most selling items in our store," said a store manager.

Toybox in Colts Neck

Toybox is a specialty toy store catering to children from birth to tween with brands like Creativity for kids, Lego, Crazy Aaron. It's been under new owners since 2013. The store also sells rocking horses, musical walkers and easels. Day and hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

A sales associate at Toybox said a variety of items have been selling well, including sport toys, puzzles, sketch books and bracelet kits.

More: Want to help your Jersey Shore neighbors? Do your holiday shopping at small businesses

Where are the independent toy stores in Ocean County?

Big Fun Toys in Point Pleasant Beach.

This locally known store of more than 20 years is at multiple locations in Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. The go-to local toy store specializes in educational children's toys, sensory products, and personalized gift bundles. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p,m. Sunday.

Slime, science and STEM toys are selling well, a store manager said.

Toys For Thought in Lakewood

Renovated in 2000, this home turned toy store is known for educational toys, family games, classic toys and unique toys with brands from Playmobile and Lego. The store has toys for infants to adults. Days and hours of operations are 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; closed on Saturday.

"Our store is filled with educational toys and a top seller so far as been Buildize. It's an interactive card game for kids," said a sales associate at Toys for Thought.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Christmas 2023: Here are the best independent toy stores in NJ