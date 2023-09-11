Top Senate Republican in NC insists casinos only will advance through budget

As House Republicans held another meeting Monday to resolve last minute issues that have delayed the approval of a state budget, the top Republican in the Senate said gaming legislation would not move forward if it was kept out of the spending plan.

Senate leader Phil Berger, who met privately with a small group of House GOP lawmakers on Monday afternoon, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters afterward that the only path for the controversial proposal to sanction up to four new casinos in North Carolina was through the budget.

Berger said he met with the group to make sure they had the same understanding of what was in the much talked about casino proposal as he did. He said that in the past, there have been “multiple iterations” of the proposal, but that there wasn’t more than one version being discussed right now.

Berger, a major proponent of the casino proposal, said he didn’t ask the House lawmakers he met with for “a show of hands” of how many of them would support the proposal.

Budget negotiations have dragged on this summer as Berger has insisted that the gaming expansion, which could also include the legalization and regulation of thousands of video lottery terminals across the state, be included in the budget.

He reiterated that Monday as the House Republican Caucus was slated to meet behind closed doors to discuss the casino issue and whether GOP leaders can put together enough support to include the proposal in the budget, and vote on it as soon as this week.

On the possibility of casinos and VLTs being voted on in a separate, standalone bill, Berger said: “I don’t see a proposal where that’s an appropriate way for us to go.”