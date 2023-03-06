Top Shareholder Sold Out of Credit Suisse Over the Past 3 to 4 months

Ambereen Choudhury
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Harris Associates stock picker David Herro sold the firm’s entire stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, ending ties with the bank after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the troubled Swiss lender’s leadership.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The investment was exited over the past three to four months, Herro, chief investment officer for international equities at Harris Associates, said in an email. The Financial Times reported the sell-down earlier.

Harris Associates was the biggest shareholder in Credit Suisse for many years, but had cut its 10% holding toward the end of 2022 to 5%. The stock sank to a record low last week, following financial results last month that showed a larger-than-expected loss amid record outflows.

Shares of Credit Suisse have erased about 95% of their value since the summer of 2007. The bank has missed out on a rally at European peers that began late last year as monetary tightening boosted prospects for lending profitability.

“Rising interest rates mean lots of European financials are headed in the other direction,” Herro was quoted as saying in the Financial Times report. “Why go for something that is burning capital when the rest of the sector is now generating it?”

Credit Suisse has been escalating efforts to win back clients and stem an exodus of senior staff that has dealt a blow to its wealth business, which it sees as key to its revival. Customers withdrew an unprecedented 110.5 billion Swiss francs ($118 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Herro also criticized Credit Suisse’s plan to spin out its investment bank under the leadership of Michael Klein. The proposal was “cumbersome” and would burn through more cash than Herro expected, the FT reported.

Harris Associates owned Credit Suisse stock since the early years of this century and doubled down on its bet after the 2008 financial crisis. While Herro defended the bank when its troubles started, he grew more critical of the board as the lender struggled to fix its investment bank and move past losses and scandals.

The Saudi National Bank is now the largest holder in Credit Suisse, according to the Zurich-based lender’s website and data compiled by Bloomberg. The Qatar Investment Authority also boosted its stake after Credit Suisse issued new shares as part of a 4 billion Swiss franc capital raise late last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

  • 7 Tax Mistakes Your Financial Advisor Could Be Making

    Some financial advisors may be tempted to wash their hands of taxes and leave them to the accountants. But that approach doesn't ensure the best outcome for their clients. Great financial advisors know that, while the calendar has turned over on, 2022 … Continue reading → The post 7 Tax Pitfalls Financial Advisors Should Avoid This Season appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Some Investors Are Still Waiting for Discounts on Corporate Bonds

    The 5.7% yield on investment-grade corporate bonds—among the highest since 2009 in Intercontinental Exchange index data—looks less appealing next to yields above 5% on some Treasury debt, several investors said. With much of Wall Street expecting a recession, some investors say that the extra compensation for buying corporate bonds, known as the spread, isn’t enough. “We don’t think the current yields in those spaces sufficiently compensate investors for the economic risks we foresee,” said Chip Hughey, managing director for fixed income at Truist Advisory Services.

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn’s Sales Decline Despite China Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s February sales fell 11.7% from a year earlier, despite a boost for the iPhone assembler from China’s reopening.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleThe Apple Inc

  • These Funds Are Popular on Social Media. They’re Also Risky Bets.

    These volatile ETFs can make a lot of money in the right market, but they can lose a ton in the wrong market.

  • How to take stock of Corporate America’s ‘Risk Factors’

    Publicly traded companies provide lengthy lists of “Risk Factors” that affect their businesses in their 10-Q and 10-K filings. Here's how to think about them.

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewAmazon Is Closing

  • Can I Use My 401(k) to Pay Off My Mortgage?

    The government offers several incentives for retirement accounts like 401(k)s. For instance, they're a tax-deferred investment, meaning you won't pay taxes on them until you withdraw. 401(k) deposits also don't count as taxable income during the year that you make them, … Continue reading → The post Using Your 401(k) to Pay Off Your Mortgage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Brazil Plans to Double Lending Capacity of Its Development Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s development bank plans to issue tax-free bonds to double credit operations to nearly $40 billion without the Treasury’s help, according to its planning and project structuring director. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless St

  • Colombia Prices Rise Less than Forecast to a Fresh 24-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian inflation accelerated less than expected in bittersweet news for policymakers as core price increases continued to gain pace.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewThe consumer price index rose 1

  • Want to Invest Your Tax Refund? This Investment Offers Low-Risk And Inflation Protection

    As tax season continues, many individuals are anticipating receiving a tax refund - and figuring out what fun item or experience they'll splurge on. As much fun as a new ATV would be, though, it might be smarter to invest … Continue reading → The post Torn On How To Spend Your Refund? This Investment Offers Low-Risk And Inflation Protection appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 economists and real estate pros on what to expect in the housing market this spring

    2022 saw higher home prices and higher mortgage rates that sidelined many buyers. If the inflation rate doesn’t slow significantly, the Fed will maintain its aggressive stance and that could push mortgage rates higher and home prices lower.

  • SEC Is Cracking Down on Crypto Staking. Here’s What to Know.

    Regulators are going after crypto staking, most recently with a $30 million fine in February against a crypto exchange called Kraken. What is crypto staking? Staking is employed by several popular networks including Cardano, Solana and Ethereum, which hosts the No. 2 cryptocurrency, ether.

  • Goldman Sachs is among the suitors hoping to buy Subway for an estimated $10 billion: Report

    Goldman Sachs' asset management arm is one of at least a handful of potential Subway buyers, Sky News reported Saturday.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • 'The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman is one of many experts warning Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do to take control of your retirement

    A critical Social Security fund is projected to run out by 2035 — but that could happen even sooner.

  • Binance execs' texts, documents show plan to avoid US scrutiny - WSJ

    Any lawsuit from U.S. regulators, who had signaled a coming crackdown on unregulated offshore crypto players, would be like "nuclear fall out" for Binance's business and its officers, the WSJ said, citing a Binance executive's warning to colleagues in a 2019 private chat. The report is based on messages and documents from 2018 to 2020 reviewed by The Wall Street Journal as well as interviews with former employees. Binance, founded in 2017, and Binance.US are more intertwined than the companies have disclosed, mixing staff and finances, and sharing an affiliated entity that bought and sold cryptocurrencies, the report said.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • The U.S. housing market just took another hit

    This week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.