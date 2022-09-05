Top Shreveport headlines: Bossier City cop arrested on federal charges, city boils water, and more

This week in the 318, the Federal Bureau of Investigations raided the Bossier City Police Department's office and arrested one of the officers, Shreveport issued a boil water advisory that lasted most of the week and a protection of order for abuse was issued against a Shreveport mayoral candidate.

Bossier City Police Headquarters searched by FBI, officer arrested

A Bossier City Police officer was arrested Sunday by the FBI following a search of the city police headquarters.

Sergeant Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested on Aug. 28, by federal agents in response to an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.

According to the FBI, the investigation is related to Sanford's role as president of the local police union. A search warrant was executed at the Bossier City Police headquarters Sunday for records related to the Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association.

Bossier City Police Department said that Sanford was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Sgt. BJ Sanford speaks about the Showdown at Boomtown that occurred on Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021.

Sergeant Harold 'BJ' Sanford Jr., 52, will remain at Caddo Correctional Center until his next hearing on Sept. 14, following Thursday afternoon's detention hearing ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby.

"All he needs is a telephone," said Hornsby.

On Thursday just after 2 p.m. Sanford and his co-defendant Mitch Morehead sat in CCC jumpsuits in front of Hornsby as Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Raquel Mobley gave her testimony. During that time Mobley explained the believed relationship between Sanford and Morehead through phone calls via wiretap.

It was disclosed through phone calls that Sanford was buying fraudulently obtained prescription painkillers from Morehead.

Morehead who is not from the Shreveport-Bossier area and has been living in the Crown Inn in Bossier City was making phone calls for the union out of his hotel room and receiving rides from Sanford in his city vehicle to go to the doctor.

Shreveport under system-wide boil order after inspection discovers tanks need repair

Those on Shreveport city water spent most of the week under a boil advisory after a drone inspection uncovered damage to several tanks. Full water service was finally restored Saturday.

Plaintiff against Shreveport mayoral candidate: 'he sent me death threats while a cop held my phone'

A woman who accused Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack of accosting and assaulting her and her father was granted the restraining order she sought against the candidate Thursday afternoon after a nearly five-hour hearing.

While Judge Brady O’Callaghan discounted the woman's claims of violence, he granted the protection of order based on her accusations that Slack crossed professional boundaries.

She claimed Slack sexually harassed her and put her in a chokehold, causing her to quit her job with his campaign.

“There was an inappropriate dynamic going on that justifies [the woman's] order,” O’Callaghan added.

The order will last for a year and bars Slack from being within 100 feet of her. During that time Slack won’t be allowed to own firearms. He was instructed on the process for turning over the ones he does own. O’Callaghan said even if the gun is a hunting rifle Slack inherited from his grandfather and hides in his closet, Slack can be prosecuted if it is found. O’Callaghan said he’s witnessed such prosecutions in the past.

Slack will be allowed to attend mayoral election events that invite all candidates, even if the woman is present, but bars him from attending events held by individual candidates if she does.

