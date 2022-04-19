Top SoftBank LatAm partners leave firm to start their own

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marcelo Claure
    The chief executive officer of Sprint Corporation

SoftBank Latin America is certainly having massive exits, but not the lucrative kind.

Paulo Passoni and Shu Nyatta, two managing investment partners of SoftBank’s Latin America practice, are leaving the firm to start their own venture practice. According to Passoni’s LinkedIn post, Nyatta and him “now move towards achieving our own dreams. In our own way. With our own culture.”

The duo’s departure comes just a week after SoftBank announced that it would spin out its Latin American early-stage practice into an independent firm Upload Ventures. The new entity saw managing partners Rodrigo Baer and Marco Camhaji, who were hired by SoftBank in 2021, leave to run the operation on their own.

SoftBank shifts LatAm plan with new early-stage spinout, Upload Ventures

Now Nyatta and Passoni are doing the same. In just a matter of weeks, four of SoftBank’s managing partners have left the Japanese conglomerate to work on their own firms. Additionally, COO Marcelo Claure, a native Bolivian who led the charge on SoftBank’s efforts in Latin America, left the firm over a compensation dispute just months ago.

Very notably, Nyatta was involved not only with SoftBank's LatAm efforts but in recent months, he led SoftBank’s opportunity fund for underrepresented founders, which Claure also had spearheaded. Nyatta took over the role after Claure resigned after what was reported to be months of negotiations over $2 billion he believed he was owed.

Going forward, it isn’t clear who will take the reins at the opportunity fund; SoftBank declined to answer questions about who would manage the strategy in Nyatta’s absence. It also did not address questions about whether SoftBank – which already switched gears, saying in 2020 that it was committing $100 million to the strategy, then declaring last year that it was operating the opportunity fund as an ‘evergreen’ vehicle – would receive more funding from the outfit.

As for Nyatta and Passoni’s new firm, expect to see fundraising in coming months. The duo clearly had experienced investing in historically overlooked founders in the LatAm region, so a continued focus would feel fitting.

“I am extremely thankful to Masa and SoftBank Investment Advisers for the amazing opportunity to redraw the lines of Latin America venture and growth equity in the past 3 years,” Passoni continued in his blog post. “I received the biggest gift of them all: I learned in 3 years what would otherwise have taken me 10 in any other place in the world.”

Alex Szapiro and Juan Franck will lead the SoftBank Latin American practice following these departures.

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Rodriguez Shares 'Memphis Bound' Selfie with Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis and Daughters

    Rodriguez brought the whole family along to watch his Minnesota Timberwolves compete in their first game of the 2022 NBA playoffs

  • A missile struck a humanitarian kitchen in Ukraine run by celebrity chef José Andrés, wounding four workers

    The community kitchen was based in Kharkiv and run by the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization set up by Michelin-star chef José Andrés.

  • 'I was happy. I could breathe better': Travelers, crew left confused after mask mandate was lifted

    Official communication from federal agencies to airports and carriers that the mask mandate had been struck down came late, leaving many confused.

  • Guinea's military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

    The ruling Guinean military junta's determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China's efforts to make inroads into the West African nation. Despite assurances that the military would respect "existing regulations, contracts and investments" after Alpha Conde was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and

  • Rattled by rising interest rates and house prices, Americans are less sure they’ll be able to own their next home

    Americans are souring the housing market. New survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York sheds light on Americans’ attitudes toward the nation’s housing market. The survey found that the percentage of households that expect to purchase a home if they were to move in the next three years has decreased from a year ago.

  • Operator 'mis-adjustments' made Florida ride where teen fell to his death unsafe, officials say

    Operator "mis-adjustments" made the Free Fall ride unsafe prior to 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death on March 24 at Orlando, Florida's ICON Park, officials say.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    FIGHTING* Ukraine says the "Battle of Donbas" has begun with a new Russian assault on the east.* Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said preliminary reports suggested there had been four hits on Lviv -- three strikes on warehouses that are not currently being used by the military, and another on a car service station.* The United States military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said. * No fewer than 1,000 civilians are hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city council said, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs on the Ukranian-held factory.* Russia said it had launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • This Chip Maker Supplies Tesla and Apple. Its Stock Could Get a Boost as Shortages Continue.

    STMicroelectronics is set apart from its peers because its broad customer base spans sectors, many of which are expanding.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $41,800 in These High-Yield Stocks

    Although there are a lot of ways to make money on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks is one of the smartest. Nine years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, issued a report comparing the performance of publicly traded companies that paid dividends to those that didn't over a four-decade stretch (1972 to 2012). The income stocks averaged an annual return of 9.5% over four decades, while the non-dividend payers crawled to an average annual gain of just 1.6% over the same period.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.