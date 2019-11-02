Top sommelier accused of sexual assault as MeToo hits fine wine industry

Sexual harassment is common in the wine world, the New York Times reports - AFP

A prominent US sommelier has been accused of sexual assault by several women in a report in the New York Times.

Anthony Cailan, 29, has worked at restaurants including the Usual in New York, and Bestia, and Animal, in Los Angeles.

Mr Cailan was on the cover of the October issue of Wine & Spirits magazine, which named him a leader of the industry.

Raquel Makler, 22, a wine bar manager, claimed to the New York Times that Mr Cailan assaulted her at his apartment.

Sarah Fernandez, 29, a wine sales representative, also claimed that she had been assaulted at his apartment by the sommelier. Two women who declined to be named made similar allegations.

In an email to the newspaper Mr Cailan said: "The truth is, these allegations against me are false. I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name."

In the last few years the #MeToo movement has led to sexual assault and misconduct allegations against a series of prominent men involved in the restaurant industry.

The wine business is also dominated by men and sexual harassment is common, the New York Times reported after speaking to 30 women across the industry.