Are Top Spring International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3688) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as Top Spring International Holdings Limited (HKG:3688) with its market cap of HK$3.8b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 3688 here.

Does 3688 produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, 3688 has reduced its debt from HK$13b to HK$9.2b – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$3.2b for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 3688’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 3688 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of HK$11b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$17b, leading to a 1.56x current account ratio. Generally, for Real Estate companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SEHK:3688 Historical Debt January 25th 19 More

Can 3688 service its debt comfortably?

3688 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 84%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

Next Steps:

3688’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 3688’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 3688 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Top Spring International Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

