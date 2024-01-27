Top staffer of Detroit police oversight board steps down, leaving board in familiar position

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) is back on the hunt for a staffer to lead its operations after the sudden departure of Victoria Shah, secretary to the board. Shah resigned on Dec. 27 after 10 months in the position.

Shah’s tenure capped years of infighting over the secretary role, the BOPC’s highest-ranking staffer. Her predecessor in the position, Melanie White, was an “interim” secretary who stayed in the position for three years — largely because the BOPC dragged its feet on carrying out a serious search for a replacement. White’s tenure in her position violated the city charter, and she was later under investigation along with then-interim chief investigator Lawrence Akbar.

The BOPC struggled for years with carrying out its basic function of police oversight and avoiding public displays of dysfunction and antics. Three new BOPC members have been elected or appointed in the last several months and the board’s public meetings have become more focused and productive. Current board Chairman QuanTez Pressley insists Shah’s departure does not signal a return to dysfunction and is instead reflective of modern work culture.

“I don’t think (Shah’s resignation) signifies anything grander than someone exploring better opportunities for themselves and their family,” Pressley told Outlier Media. “I don’t see her resignation being at all a response to the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the Board of Police Commissioners.”

In her letter of resignation, submitted to the board while it was on its year-end recess, Shah said she has accepted a job offer that is best for her and her family’s well-being. The memorandum was dated for Dec. 27 and provided to Outlier Media by a board staffer.

“I whole-heartedly believe in the critical nature of Civilian Oversight work,” she wrote. “Despite the sometimes-impossible challenges of realizing effective Civilian Oversight within an organization so politically, financially, and relationally tied to police and municipal leadership, it has truly been an honor to serve the Community in this capacity.”

The board secretary is a liaison between the board and law enforcement officials, according to the city charter. Beyond this, the secretary is also responsible for training incoming board members, supervising its staff, including investigators and attending every meeting.

During BOPC meetings, board members consistently relied on Shah’s expertise.

BOPC staff member Robert Brown was named acting secretary as the board begins its search for a permanent hire. This is his second stint holding this temporary position. Brown also served as interim secretary in the approximately three-month gap between the end of White’s tenure and Shah’s hiring.

Commissioner Ricardo Moore, one of two commissioners to vote against accepting Shah’s resignation, insists that Shah’s resignation is part of a greater issue plaguing the board: a toxic work environment. (Commissioner Linda Bernard was the other nay vote.)

“Shah is a victim of a legal term known as ‘constructive discharge,’” Moore said, alleging it was not truly voluntary because she was pressured or coerced to resign. He further alleged that several elected and appointed city officials are involved in this pressure.

“Shah’s constructive discharge adds to an erosion of public confidence, transparency, and trust in the board and the Detroit Police Department,” Moore said. “I wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Speaking before the board during the Jan. 11 meeting, Shah reiterated the sentiments expressed in her resignation letter.

“My decision was a difficult one made after much prayer and consideration,” she said. “ I do wholeheartedly believe in the critical importance of civilian oversight work and plan to continue to serve this community and support oversight in various ways.”

Pressley said the board is hoping to find a new secretary by March.

