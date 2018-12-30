My Top Stock to Buy for 2019

I once heard rain described as liquid sunshine. The idea is scientifically unsound, of course, but the sentiment isn't a bad one. Looking at the bright side of seemingly tough situations can help you get through them. And it can lead to an even better future.

The stock market has been quite stormy over the last few months of 2018. But there is a bright side: The stocks of strong businesses are cheaper than they've been in a while. The challenging market presents a great opportunity for investors to buy stocks heading into the beginning of the new year.

There are plenty of attractive choices out there. I've personally scooped up shares of eight stocks as the overall market fell. But what is the top stock to buy for 2019? In my view, it's Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The durability factor

You've probably seen some predictions that the stock market will continue to tank in the coming year. On the other hand, you've also probably read headlines stating that there could be a strong rally in 2019. The truth is that no one knows what's in store in the new year.

But regardless of what happens, Alphabet should keep on rocking. The company has durability. People aren't going to quit using Google for internet searches because the stock market is up or down. They're not going to cut back on watching YouTube videos.

In Alphabet's earnings call in October, Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted that the company now claims eight products that are used by at least 1 billion people every month (in addition to Google Search and YouTube, they include Android, Chrome, Google Play, Gmail, and Maps). Whatever 2019 holds, you can pretty much count on 1 billion or more people still using these products at the end of the year.

Warren Buffett would describe Alphabet's durability factor as a moat. A moat presents a great visual picture for what Alphabet offers. The company's products are so widely used that they're hard to compete against. And the more they're used, the more valuable they are to the advertisers who provide more than 85% of Alphabet's total revenue.

A moat defends a castle -- or, in this case, a business. But Alphabet isn't just playing defense with its core Google properties. The company is developing ways to more effectively monetize applications such as YouTube and Maps. It's also using a type of artificial intelligence (AI) called machine learning to improve user experiences and increase advertising opportunities.

Multiple bets that could pay off

Alphabet is really playing offense with its "other bets," the name the company uses to categorize several initiatives. These other bets don't contribute much to the company's financial performance yet, but they present multiple ways for Alphabet to generate significant growth in the future.

For now, most of the revenue that is made by Alphabet's other bets stems from sales of internet and TV services through its Access subsidiary. However, the company's Verily healthcare-focused subsidiary also brings in revenue from its licensing deals and research and development collaborations with several of the world's biggest drugmakers and medical device companies.

While Verily works on developing miniaturized continuous glucose monitoring systems, surgical robots, and smart lenses for adaptive vision correction (just to name a few of its projects), another Alphabet healthcare subsidiary has an even loftier goal. The company's Calico business is researching ways to extend the human life-span.