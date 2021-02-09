Top Stock Picks for 2021: Plug Power

Every day for the next two weeks, we're going to highlight one of Schaeffer's top 14 picks for 2021. Up next is an alternative energy darling that has been a favorite in this space for a while now. To access the entirety of the 2021 report, click here.

Alternative energy name Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is fresh off a historic year, on 2020 that saw an absurd 973% gain. And if the COVID-19 vaccine sends oil prices higher in 2021 -- as the economy reopens and demand increases -- the security may become even more popular, with investors quickly moving into renewable energy stocks as U.S. consumers experience sticker shock after a long period of low gas prices.

While Plug Power stock is currently trading below record levels, the shares broke out above multi-year highs in August, when the security rallied past potential resistance at the $12 level – the site of its 2011 and 2014 peaks.

A short squeeze could fuel additional gains for the security going into 2021, too, as this year’s positive price action did very little to convince shorts about the company’s growth prospects. In fact, short interest hit a multi-year high halfway through November, and the 66.53 million shares sold short account for a whopping 28.9% of the stock’s available float.

