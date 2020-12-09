Top Stock Picks for Week of December 7, 2020
DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer. Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio and strength in the online platform aided results. Strength in its core categories, including hardlines, apparel and footwear also bode well. The company notes that comps momentum continued in the fourth quarter driven by healthy demand. Further, e-commerce continues to gain from strong online demand and improved omnichannel capabilities, including curbside pickup services and BOPIS. DICK’S Sporting boasts a good history of returning value to shareholders. The company recently announced to resume dividend payment after it had suspended dividend payments in wake of the ongoing pandemic.This is boosting shareholder confidence.
Ternium S.A. TX, is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ternium S.A. (TX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research