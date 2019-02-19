Top Stock Picks for the Week of Feb 19, 2019

Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR is a REIT that specializes in buying properties for medical use cannabis and leasing them back. As of Feb 8, 2019, the company owned 12 properties which were 100% leased. Earnings are expected to rise 144% in 2019. As a REIT, it distributes 90% of its income to shareholders. The current dividend yield is 2.1%. Innovative Industrial Properties is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH is a British cannabinoid company making prescription medicines from cannabis. On Nov 1, it launched Epidiolex, the first and only FDA-approved plant-derived cannabinoid medicine for the treatment of difficult-to-treat forms of childhood-onset epilepsy.

Some analysts believe revenue could rise to $500 million from just $15 million over the next two years. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) will report earnings on Feb 26, 2019.

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week’s video.

