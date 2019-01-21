Top Stock Picks for the Week of Jan 21, 2019

VF Corporation VFC is a global retailer which operates the brands Vans, North Face, Timberland, Lee and Wrangler. VF Corp had an outstanding fiscal third quarter as Vans sales jumped 25%, North Face rose 14% and active was up 16%. Even international revenue jumped 5%, with a huge 18% gain in China amid a retail slowdown there. VF Corp also raised full year guidance. What more could you want? The company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bank of America BAC also recently reported fourth quarter 2018 earnings and beat again. The bank is making big inroads into Millennial consumers through Erica, its financial digital assistant. Shares are still cheap, despite the recent rebound. They trade with a forward P/E of just 10.4x. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2%.

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week’s video.

