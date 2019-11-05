Top Stock Picks for Week of November 4, 2019

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. GGAL, is an Argentinian Bank. This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Estimates for its current year earnings have been ticking higher and are expected to continue to grow going forward. Revenue growth for the current year grew by double digits. An interesting Value play with upside potential.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT, is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world today. Microsoft reported stellar first-quarter results. Both top and bottom line increased year over year. Robust execution and better-than-expected demand from customers for hybrid cloud offerings drove the quarterly results. Moreover, strong Commercial business positively impacted top and bottom line. Microsoft is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s TAM and penetration.

