Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Boeing & Salesforce

Monday, December 31, 2018
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Boeing (BA) and Salesforce (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Buy-ranked Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry on a year-to-date basis (the stock is down -0.7% vs. a -25.1% decline for the industry). Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth.
The Zacks analyst thinks the growing momentum of Google Cloud and expanding data centers will continue to bolster the company’s presence in the cloud space. Also, major updates in its search segment are enhancing search results which is a tailwind. The company has shown good execution to date, more or less maintaining its dominant share in a competitive search market.
Additionally, Google’s strong focus on the innovation of its AI techniques and Android OS along with growing presence in the home automation space are driving its top-line growth further. However, the company’s growing litigation issues might hurt its profitability. Also it's increased spending on consumer gadgets, YouTube video app and cloud computing services remain concerns. Rising competition in the online ad market is a risk.
Shares of Buy-ranked Boeing have gained +7.3% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry, which declined -9% during the same time period. The Zacks analyst emphasizes that the company is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries.
The company’s 20-year market outlook forecasts commercial jetliner demand to increase by 4.1%, with single-aisle jets being the major driver behind this demand growth. Boeing expects the commercial fleet to be fueled by sustained annual growth in commercial passenger traffic along with a big wave of retiring, old planes.
Boeing’s strong balance sheet and cash flows provide financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, this aerospace giant may face competitive challenges if new manufacturers like China enters the commercial jet space. Engine-related issues pertaining to its 787 fleet may also hurt company's growth.
Buy-ranked Salesforce’s shares have gained +31.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer Software industry, which has gained +12% over the same period. The Zacks analyst thinks Salesforce is benefiting from strong growth across its product portfolio.
Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings given the growing demand for digital transformation remains the key catalyst. Strengthening relationships with cloud companies like Amazon, Google and IBM are a positive. Additionally, strategic acquisitions like MuleSoft, Datorama and Cloudcraze is helping it deliver strong growth. Salesforce is on track to achieve $21-$23 billion in annual revenues by fiscal 2022.
Nevertheless, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Currency fluctuations remain a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments for international expansions and data centers is an overhang on near-term profitability.
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Union Pacific (UNP), United Technologies (UTX) and Charter Communications (CHTR).
Mark Vickery
Senior Editor
Today's Must Read
Alphabet (GOOGL) Benefits From Search & Cloud Initiatives
Growing Jet Demand, Strategic Acquisitions Aid Boeing (BA)
Salesforce (CRM) Rides on Strong Product Portfolio, Buyouts
Featured Reports
United Technologies (UTX) Braves Cost Issues with High Sales
Per the Zacks analyst, stronger aerospace and commercial building sales as well as restructuring moves will boost United Technologies' near-term results. However, rising cost remains a major drag.
Growing Demand, Cost Cuts to Fuel Caterpillar's (CAT) Growth
Per the Zacks analyst, improving demand across most of the end-markets, cost cutting efforts and investment in digital initiatives will boost Caterpillar's results.
Solid Momentum in Vans to Boost Growth at V.F. Corp (VFC)
Per the Zacks analyst, V.F. Corp's Vans brand is displaying strength with double-digit growth across all regions, channels and product categories.
Ventas (VTR) to Gain from Life Science Assets Amid Rate Woes
Per the Zacks analyst, Ventas' diversified portfolio and life science real estate investments augur well for growth.
Solid Growth in Vault Platform Aids Veeva Systems (VEEV)
The Zacks analyst thinks Veeva Systems continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform.
Cenovus (CVE) Banks on Christina Lake, Debt Remains High
While Cenovus' strong focus on the low-cost Christina Lake oil sands projects will create long-term value for shareholders, the Zacks analyst is worried over the high debt burden.
Mohawk's (MHK) Inorganic Drive Strong, Rising Costs Hurt
Per the Zacks analyst, Mohawk's endeavor to pursue numerous acquisitions to broaden its geographic presence and product portfolio are encouraging.
New Upgrades
Subscriber Gains, Wireless Initiatives Benefit Charter (CHTR)
Per the Zacks analyst, subscriber growth in residential and commercial Internet services is aiding Charter's progress. Moreover, wireless initiatives like the Comcast collaboration are a positive.
Valspar Buyout, Expansion Moves Aid Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
Per the Zacks analyst, Sherwin-Williams should benefit from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its focus on growth through expansion of retail operations.
Capital Recycling, Developments Aid Boston Properties (BXP)
Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Properties' disciplined capital-recycling strategy will optimize its portfolio. Further, new development projects will likely generate strong returns when they stabilize.
New Downgrades
High Costs & Debts Impede Union Pacific's (UNP) Growth
The Zacks analyst is concerned about the high operating expenses which are hurting its bottom line. High debt levels are also worrisome.
Chubb's (CB) Escalating Expenses Continue to Raise Concerns
Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb's rising expenses, due to higher loss and loss expenses, policy acquisition costs plus administrative expenses, will continue to restrict operating margin expansion.
Pricing Volatility, Plant Outages to Hurt Methanex (MEOH)
Per the Zacks analyst, Methanex is exposed to a volatile methanol pricing environment due to new capacity ramp ups. Also, production outages are affecting its operations.
