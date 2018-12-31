Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Boeing & Salesforce

Monday, December 31, 2018

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Boeing (BA) and Salesforce (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Buy-ranked Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry on a year-to-date basis (the stock is down -0.7% vs. a -25.1% decline for the industry). Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth.

The Zacks analyst thinks the growing momentum of Google Cloud and expanding data centers will continue to bolster the company’s presence in the cloud space. Also, major updates in its search segment are enhancing search results which is a tailwind. The company has shown good execution to date, more or less maintaining its dominant share in a competitive search market.

Additionally, Google’s strong focus on the innovation of its AI techniques and Android OS along with growing presence in the home automation space are driving its top-line growth further. However, the company’s growing litigation issues might hurt its profitability. Also it's increased spending on consumer gadgets, YouTube video app and cloud computing services remain concerns. Rising competition in the online ad market is a risk.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> ).

Shares of Buy-ranked Boeing have gained +7.3% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry, which declined -9% during the same time period. The Zacks analyst emphasizes that the company is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries.

The company’s 20-year market outlook forecasts commercial jetliner demand to increase by 4.1%, with single-aisle jets being the major driver behind this demand growth. Boeing expects the commercial fleet to be fueled by sustained annual growth in commercial passenger traffic along with a big wave of retiring, old planes.

Boeing’s strong balance sheet and cash flows provide financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, this aerospace giant may face competitive challenges if new manufacturers like China enters the commercial jet space. Engine-related issues pertaining to its 787 fleet may also hurt company's growth.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>> ).

Buy-ranked Salesforce’s shares have gained +31.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer Software industry, which has gained +12% over the same period. The Zacks analyst thinks Salesforce is benefiting from strong growth across its product portfolio.

Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings given the growing demand for digital transformation remains the key catalyst. Strengthening relationships with cloud companies like Amazon, Google and IBM are a positive. Additionally, strategic acquisitions like MuleSoft, Datorama and Cloudcraze is helping it deliver strong growth. Salesforce is on track to achieve $21-$23 billion in annual revenues by fiscal 2022.

Nevertheless, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Currency fluctuations remain a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments for international expansions and data centers is an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>> ).

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Union Pacific (UNP), United Technologies (UTX) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor