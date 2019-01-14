Top Stocks to Buy in 11 Different Sectors

The best stocks to buy by sector.

In an uncertain and volatile stock market, one of the best ways for long-term investors to get defensive is by taking advantage of the power of diversification. The Bank of America research team recently sorted through each stock market sector and selected their best stock idea for 2019 from each of 11 market sectors. For investors looking to diversify their holdings in 2019, a basket of these 11 stocks could be a good place to start to make a profit. Here's a look at Bank of America's single top stock pick in each sector.

Communication services: Walt Disney Co. (ticker: DIS)

This year may be the biggest year for Disney in decades. In addition to closing its massive buyout of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA), Disney is planning on launching its highly anticipated Disney+ streaming service in the second half of 2019. Disney+ is the company's answer to Netflix (NFLX) and represents a fundamental shift in the company's long-term entertainment business model. Analyst Jessica Reif says Disney is the best-positioned legacy entertainment company to monetize the streaming video model. Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $144 price target for DIS stock.

Consumer discretionary: General Motors Co. (GM)

Investing in General Motors may seem odd given new competition, the ongoing trade war and a potential cyclical decline in global auto sales. However, analyst John Murphy says GM's recent restructuring announcement, which includes closing plants and cutting its workforce, will help create tremendous long-term value for investors as the company modernizes its business. In addition, Murphy says the subsidy cuts President Donald Trump proposed as retaliation for GM's plant closures are not a material financial threat to the company. Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $60 price target for GM stock.

Consumer staples: Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP)

Analyst Bryan Spillane says expectations for volume growth at Molson Coors are extremely low at the moment. However, with TAP stock priced at more than a 60 percent earnings multiple discount to competitor Constellation Brands (STZ), Spillane says secular growth pressures are already priced into TAP shares. TAP stock also trades at about an 18 percent discount to its consumer staples peer group. Spillane says the company has significant cost-cutting opportunities, and Molson Coors generates impressive cash flow. Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $80 price target for TAP stock.

Energy: Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Few stocks have had a more disappointing decade during one of the strongest bull markets in history than Exxon Mobil. However, analyst Doug Leggate says Exxon's impressive third-quarter earnings report in November was a significant first step in rebuilding the company's credibility and regaining confidence among long-term investors. Leggate says the third quarter was Exxon's best quarter since oil prices were above $100 a barrel and the long-term investment thesis for this large-cap stock rests squarely on its impressive free cash flow growth. Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $110 price target for XOM stock.

Financials: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bank stock investors were majorly disappointed in 2018 as bank stocks slipped despite corporate tax cuts, rising interest rates and a favorable regulatory climate in Washington. Analyst Michael Carrier says Morgan Stanley is a best-in-class investment bank with a miniscule 7.7 forward earnings multiple, a rising 3 percent dividend yield and an increasing global investment banking market share. Deregulation has given Morgan Stanley's trading business more wiggle room, and Carrier says Morgan Stanley will likely exceed consensus earnings expectations in 2019. Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $58 price target for MS stock.

Health care: CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

Like Disney, CVS Health Corp. is potentially undergoing a massive shift in its business model starting in 2019. CVS plans to leverage its $70 billion acquisition of Aetna (AET) by integrating Aetna's client network and expanding its Minute Clinic offerings. Analyst Michael Cherny says CVS is a high-quality health care company with low balance sheet leverage, an attractive market valuation, and an above-average 3 percent dividend yield. He also says CVS has historically outperformed the market during periods of rising interest rates. Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $92 price target for CVS stock.