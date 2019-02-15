Top Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

The world's top long-term investor, Warren Buffett, just unveiled his most recent buys, and the stocks he added to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio might surprise you. The Oracle of Omaha's penchant for picking great investments makes his quarterly updates must-know news, so here are the top stocks he's betting his money on now.

A foot on the gas

Warren Buffett went into the fourth quarter owning over 52 million shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM), but apparently that wasn't enough. He increased his stake in the automotive giant by 19.8 million shares last quarter, bringing his total position north of 72 million shares. That's enough for Berkshire Hathaway to crack into the top five largest owners of General Motors stock.

Buffett's growing interest in GM could stem from the company's significant investment in electric vehicles and autonomous driving and a restructuring announced in November. GM plans to double its investment in next-generation vehicles and self-driving cars over the next two years, and it expects to generate $6 billion in annual savings due to its restructuring.

The restructuring will mean GM's financials take a short-term hit, but the long-term payoff from the savings makes that hit worthwhile. The company aiming to become a leader in next-generation vehicles is supported by plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in 2019, and last month it announced Cadillac will be its lead electric vehicle brand, positioning it to challenge companies like Tesla in the luxury segment.

Increasing Berkshire Hathaway's position in GM last quarter is already paying off. On Feb. 6, GM reported net income of $8.1 billion in 2018, including a $2 billion profit in Q4 because of surging truck and SUV sales. The company expects its adjusted earnings per share will be between $6.50 and $7 in 2019, and that suggests the company will kick off plenty of investor-friendly free cash flow to support its operations this year.

A big bet on banks gets bigger

Warren Buffett helped save the banking industry during the Great Recession, but it wasn't until Q3 2018 that he stepped up to include banking giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) as a Berkshire Hathaway top holding.

JP Morgan is headed by Jamie Dimon, perhaps the most respected leader in financial services. Dimon successfully navigated JPMorgan through the recession and economic recovery, and Buffett is on record saying that Dimon's quarterly letters are a must-read for investors.

In the fourth quarter, Buffett increased his stake in JPMorgan from 35.7 million shares to 50.1 million shares. As a result, Berkshire Hathaway is now a top 10 shareholder with a position worth nearly $5 billion. Clearly, Buffett's playing the long game with this stock, because JPMorgan's fourth-quarter profit of $1.98 was $0.23 shy of industry watchers' forecast. Still, JPMorgan's consumer and community banking net revenue was up 13% year over year to $13.7 billion in the quarter, and its total revenue companywide hit a record $111.5 billion in 2018. Net income for the year was a staggering $32.5 billion.

JPMorgan has tentacles intertwined throughout finance, but Buffett's commitment stretches beyond owning its shares. Last year, Berkshire Hathaway announced it's working with JPMorgan and Amazon.com to revolutionize healthcare in America. As part of that effort, the three companies founded a nonprofit to disrupt healthcare to provide their companies and others with savings. Oh, and let's not forget, Berkshire Hathaway portfolio manager Todd Combs sits on JPMorgan's board of directors.