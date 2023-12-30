Top stories of 2022: election turnout high; homes destroyed, EMA confident by tornado

As 2023 comes to a close, the News-Messenger and News Herald have been counting down the Top 10 local stories of the year, based on readers' interest and staff input. Today we end the countdown with a look at the top two stories of 2023.

No. 2: Lewis, Nalley, Lehman win school board seats; Fremont voters reject income tax for roads

Turnout was high in Sandusky County: 51% in off-year election

In an election with high turnout, 51.32% of registered voters casting a ballot, many candidates had no challengers, and some positions had no one running at all, but the Fremont school board election stood out with six candidates running for three seats.

The proposed Fremont City municipal income tax dedicated to road improvement failed Tuesday, with 1,879 (45.95%) voting for the tax and 2,210 (54.05%) against.

Mayor Danny Sanchez, who ran unopposed and was reelected to his third term Tuesday, had campaigned hard for the roads proposal, but it was defeated for the third time. Tuesday's proposed income tax had been lowered to 0.25% after earlier efforts were rejected by voters on the fall and spring ballots of 2022.

The school board race also had the largest number of possible voters, with 19,234 votes cast, of the possible 29,334.

Sarah Lewis had the most votes, with 3,996 (20.78%). While she is an incumbent, this is her first election, after being appointed in August 2022. Several things stood out to her during this first race.

Sarah Lewis had the most votes for Fremont City Schools board.

“I think that the voters understand from the things that I’ve said, and how I’ve carried myself as an existing board member, that I’m truly invested in the children and truly invested in our community,” Lewis said. “Those are the only two reasons I wanted to be on the board, just to give back to the community that raised me and to advocate for the children.”

Lewis says school board members have worked well together

She hopes to continue to work with the board members, which she feels they have done well at working together while thoughtfully listening to each other’s viewpoints.

“I hope to do what we’ve been doing, which is to ensure that the kids in our school district have as many opportunities in the education for success, and we can,” Lewis said. “I attended a candidates night, sponsored by the NAACP, and it was my first opportunity to hear from each of the other candidates, live. After that I thought that the community had such a hard decision to make, because everyone running for the school board was running for all the right reasons and is well qualified to do the job.”

Don Nalley Jr., who took 3,768 votes (19.59%), the second largest number, agreed with Lewis.

“I don’t think that a lot of issues got out to the people. I think a lot of it was overall community involvement and, I guess, name recognition was a part of it,” Nalley said. “I think I’ve been highly visible in the community. I think with the issues, I think we all shared our strong concerns about the children in our community, the current state of education with funding and a lot of the issues are going to affect our youth directly.”

He is also excited by the opportunity to serve.

“I consider the schools and our children as one of the crown jewels of our community. I think we have a lot of potential and I think we will continue to strive to improve and continue all the good things we have going on in our school district,” Nalley said.

Laura Lehmann received 3,443 votes (17.9%).

The general election stood out on Tuesday for the high 51.32% turnout.

She didn’t think there was one single issue that stood out in the campaign.

“I think that people know that there are issues in the school system that are overlooked. Fremont has a good school system. We have a good thing going. There’s just issues that we still have to take care of,” Lehmann said.

More than a specific issue, she thinks it may have come down to personalities. She didn’t do door-to-door campaigning, but did attend candidate forums. She also knows a lot of people who have been involved in the school system, from being a part of the activities her children were involved in.

Lehman says she cares about kids and they trust her

“I’m a well-known person, and people respect me,” Lehmann said about the possible reason people voted for her. “They know that I’m going to be a good leader, I care about the kids and they trust me. When it comes to the children, I think people know that I will get to the root of a problem, for the kids who need help out there.”

She’s hoping to get to know more than just board members, but teachers and children of the district.

Finishing out of the running were Alex Gorobetz, with 3,152 votes (16.39%), Kara Eisenhauer with 2,752 (14.31%) and Mary Alice Espiritu with 2,123 (11.04%).

Two hot-button statewide issues took center stage and may have been the reason for the high turnout.

Sandusky voters voted against State Issue 1 legalizing abortion and other reproductive decisions with yes votes coming in at 9,149 (45.29%) to the no votes coming in at 11,050 (54.71%). The statewide result was nearly opposite, with 2,074,030 (55.32%) voting Yes and 1,629,898 (44.00%) voting no.

With State Issue 2 to commercialize, regulate, legalize, and tax the use of recreational marijuana, Sandusky County voters supported the change, with 10,532 (52.21%) of the vote for the issue and 9,641 (47.79%) against. That more closely reflected the statewide vote, as a whole, with 2,096,074 (56.65%) for and 1,604,067 (43.35%) against the change.

In other local election results:

Ballville Township tax levy for current expenses was 1,903 (64.05%) for; 1,012 (35.95%) against.

Helena Tax Levy Current Expenses For 38 (44.71%) Against 47 (55.29%)

Lindsey Tax Levy Current Expenses For 143 (83.14%) Against 29 (16.86%)

Ballville Township Tax Levy Gas Aggregation Yes 1,748 (64.45%) No 964 (35.55%)

Sandusky Township Tax Levy Gas Aggregation Yes 848 (64.29%) No 471 (35.71%)

Scott Township Tax Levy Fire Township of Scott For 315 (68.18%) Against 147 (31.82%)

Woodville Township Tax Levy EMS For 1,008 (76.42%) Against 311 (23.58%)

Clyde-Green Springs EVSD Tax Levy Substitute For 1,756 (48.78) Against 1,844 (51.22%)

Clyde Public Library Tax Levy For 2,298 (68.01%) Against 1,081 (31.99%)

Sandusky County Health District Tax Levy For 11,862 (64.48%) Against 6,533 (35.52%)

Mental Health and Recovery Services Tax Levy For 14,114 (70.68%) Against 5,854 (29.32%)

City of Bellevue Tax Levy EMS For 1,073 (76.75%) Against (325 (23.25%)

Local Liquor Option Clyde Clark CLYDE-C Yes 166 (56.85%) No 126 (43.15%)

Local Liquor Option H D Travel Center CLYDE-D Yes 209 (68.3%) No 97 (31.7%)

Mayor of Green Springs: Steve Bower 87 (39.37%), Derek Knieriemen 134 (60.63%)

Mayor of Helena Brian Barnett 41 (48.81%), Connie Carnicom 43 (51.19%)

Clerk-Treasurer Village of Helena David Murray 16 (19.51%), Jenell Sowell 66 (80.49%)

Mayor of Lindsey Lewis Branson 33 (20%), Ann Mussell 132 (80%)

Township Trustee Township of Ballville Richard Farmer II 1,397 (51.97%, Richard Geyer 561 (20.87%), Bill Rusch 730 (27.16%)

Township Fiscal Officer Township of Ballville Thomas Ackerman 1,922 (77.31%), Zeke Villarreal 564 (22.69%)

Township Trustee UTE 12-31-25 Township of Sandusky Kyle Amor 813 (69.55%), Robert Bordner 356 (30.45%)

Township Fiscal Officer Township of Sandusky Alexis Brickner 665 (54.46%), Barbara Bristley 556 (45.54%)

Township Trustee Township of Scott Jordan Brooks 138 (31.44%), Gregory Lehmann 301 (68.56%)

Township Trustee UTE 12-31-25 Township of York Troy Clapp 333 (42.15%), Zach Dauch 457 (57.85%)

This funnel cloud was photographed shortly before touching down near the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Thursday night [June 15].

No. 1: Severe storms damage homes, possible tornado reported in Sandusky and Ottawa counties

Dozens of roads closed, some homes 'destroyed'

Up to a dozen homes were severely damaged, dozens of roads were closed, a number of barns and outbuildings were leveled and countless trees and utility poles were toppled by severe winds and a possible tornado Thursday evening [June 15] along the border of Sandusky and Ottawa counties.

Fred Petersen, director of the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency said [June 15] he's "99% confident it's a tornado," but the National Weather Service is expected to survey damage and make the call. "There are trees lying in different directions and by the nature of the damage" it appears it was caused by a tornado.

Petersen was surveying the damage around 8:30 p.m. along Ohio 19 about two miles south of Oak Harbor, where several barns were flattened, utility poles and wires were sprawled across roads, and some trees appeared to have been shredded.

No reports of injuries from storm

He said he had not heard any reports of injuries from the storm, which struck Northwest Ohio starting around 7:30 p.m.

Lisa Kuelling, director of the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency, said there was widespread damage along the northern section of Sandusky County, but she also had heard no reports of injuries.

"I got a chance to get out and look at some of the damage but I'm not sure yet if we can determine it was a tornado," Kuelling said about 9:45 p.m.

The storm downed power lines, damaged some homes and outbuildings, and knocked over numerous trees, she said.

[June 15, 2023] A large barn owned by Frank Michel was destroyed on Ohio 19, south of Oak Harbor, from Thursday's storm.

"There were some buildings with their roofs completely taken off. One shed was picked up and thrown out into the middle of a road. Trees were blocking roads. There was some damage to homes but nothing that I would consider 'destroyed,'" Kuelling said.

She said the storm first hit in Rice Township in the west and moved east through Townsend, Riley, Green Creek and York townships.

Karen Clark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland, said Friday morning that three teams were looking at damage between Fremont and Clyde and continuing to Huron County.

"We have reports of damage in that area, and the question is whether it's tornadic in nature or whether it's straight-line winds," Clark said.

She said the storm originated near Toledo, moved south of Sandusky Bay, then redeveloped in Fremont and moved southeast toward Ashland. She said wind gusts of 66 mph were reported in Toledo and hail 2.25 inches in diameter fell in Ashland Thursday night.

Clark said the NWS plans to release a report sometime Friday afternoon determining whether a tornado caused the damage.

20 to 25 roads in Sandusky County blocked off

Emergency officials blocked off 20-25 roads due to downed powerlines and fallen trees, including intersections at such major thoroughfares as Ohio 53, Ohio 6, and Ohio 101, Kuelling said.

The Ohio Turnpike said both eastbound and westbound lanes near milepost 94 in Sandusky County were closed temporarily due to downed power lines and debris from the storm. The eastbound lanes opened after a delay but the westbound lanes remained closed for about 24 hours, reopening around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

[June 15, 2023] This large piece of hail fell Thursday near the Ottawa County Faigrounds.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe weather bulletin and a tornado warning at 6:45 p.m. and then extended the tornado warning until 8:15.

The NWS reported winds were gusting up to 60 mph with hail of 1.75-inch diameter.

Petersen said between 8 and 12 homes were "uninhabitable," and several of those were "maybe even totally destroyed."

He said he contacted the Red Cross to help residents who were affected by the storm and said they were not planning to set up a shelter but expected the agency to help residents with hotel rooms and meal vouchers.

Anthony Stout, 18, said he was at a meeting at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Ohio 163 when he saw a funnel cloud descending from the sky.

Twisted trees and debris were spread in fields south of Oak Harbor near Ohio 19.

"It was still, the sky was black. There was kind of a green sheen to it," Stout said when he saw the funnel cloud above the trees and snapped a photo. "The tornado started funneling all the way down and touched the ground. It was behind Riverview (Health Care) and was sort of following the Portage River."

Stout, an Oak Harbor High School graduate, said when he saw debris start flying nearby, he and his colleagues headed indoors to take shelter in an inside bathroom.

"It was less than 100 yards away from us. I was a little intimidated," he said. "That's the closest I've ever been to a tornado."

The NWS warning had urged residents to seek shelter, citing the dangers of flying debris and the threat to buildings and trees.

22,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power

A tornado warning is the weather service's highest alert for tornadoes, saying "a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property."

A tornado watch, in contrast, means that tornadoes "are possible in and near the watch area."

[June 15] This large piece of hail fell Thursday near the Ottawa County Faigrounds.

More than 22,000 customers across northern Ohio were without power at 9:30 p.m., according to FirstEnergy's online outage map.

Chad Brough, who owns a farm and several buildings along Ohio 19 in Ottawa County, said the storm tore a large door off his pole-barn workshop and blew out one side of the building.

"This was brand new, just a couple of years old. The door, everything on the building was new. Now it's junk," he said.

The storm continued moving southeast across northern and North Central Ohio, leading the NWS to issue tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings in Richland, Ashland and Wayne counties, among others.

[June 15] Firefighter Trent Johannsen of the Portage Fire District surveys damage from a storm on Ohio 19 south of Oak Harbor Thursday evening.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Top stories of 2022: election turnout high; storms destroyed homes