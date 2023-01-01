Top stories of 2022: Leadership changes take effect throughout Marion County schools

The Ridgedale Board of Education has announced its selection of Dr. Erika Bower to serve as the district's next superintendent.

Throughout Marion County's five public districts, Ridgedale, Pleasant and Marion City Schools all saw a change of command this year.

Countywide educational leadership changes began when former Ridgedale Superintendent Robert Britton announced in November 2021 his intention to resign from his position with the district effective at the end of the academic year.

After conducting a superintendent search, the Ridgedale board then selected Dr. Erika Bower to serve as the new superintendent in February.

Prior to being offered the position, she said she would step into the preexisting tradition of community pride and help it to grow even further.

"I actually researched culture, school culture, and how leadership can affect school culture, and it does have a huge impact, but culture is hard to change. Those are the longstanding things that I see here: pride, academics, community involvement. I saw a desire for transparency. All those things are already here," Bower said.

Just over a month later, former Pleasant Superintendent Jennifer Adams announced her resignation from the position, explaining it would be a natural time for the district to see a change in leadership with the opening of the new grades 5 - 12 building this fall.

While Britton was one of the finalists for the position, the Pleasant board eventually selected Tom McDonnell in June to lead the district this year. McDonnell, alongside Adams as they left time for training and transition, saw the new school open its doors.

Tom McDonnell has been selected by the Pleasant Local Schools Board of Education to serve as the district's next superintendent.

Meanwhile, at Marion City Schools, the district saw an exodus of many top-level administrators.

Former Superintendent Dr. Ron Iarussi announced his resignation at the end of May, just two weeks after former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Lawson resigned from her position.

Iarussi is now working at Willoughby-Eastlake in Lake County, Ohio as interim superintendent. Lawson accepted a position as an educational specialist with consulting firm Focus 3.

Britton, a Crawford County native, and Adams are now both working for Bucyrus City Schools in Crawford County, where Britton is serving as interim superintendent and Adams is the curriculum director. The two formerly worked as principals at Elgin Local Schools in Marion.

As she was wrapping up her time with Pleasant and preparing to join the team in Bucyrus, Britton said he was looking forward to working with her again as he believed her expertise would help meet one of his primary goals of focusing on course curriculum.

“It will be interesting, because we worked together when we were with the Elgin Local School district when she was an elementary principal and I was a high school principal, so there’s some working knowledge there," Britton said.

"I think she’s very well-versed and very knowledgeable with curriculum where she’s coming in to, and I’m excited to have her on board to get some things straightened out here in Bucyrus for curriculum."

The journey continues for Marion City Schools

Over the summer, the Marion City Schools board selected Olympia Della Flora to serve as the new assistant superintendent and Steve Mazzi to serve as the Marion City Schools interim superintendent through the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.

Steve Mazzi was approved by the Marion City Schools board Monday to step in as interim superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Ron Iarussi.

Coming into the district amid claims there was a "crisis of discipline" throughout Marion City Schools, the interim and assistant superintendents immediately got to work assessing the claims in a "conduct review" they have continued to revisit in board of education meetings.

While making changes and adopting a new mantra for the district "#changethenarrative," Mazzi is still with the district on an interim basis.

The district hired K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. to conduct the superintendent search to find Marion City's next permanent leader.

According to K-12's current timeline, the new Marion City Schools superintendent will start Aug. 1, 2023. Mazzi's contract was formally extended to July 31, 2023 in the November board meeting.

Through all the transitions this year, Board President Kelly Mackay said she is hopeful for the process and the help from K-12.

“I’m very confident that we’re going to find a person who will love our district and is passionate about education. It’s difficult to be a superintendent, especially in this type of environment," Mackay said.

"We’ve gone through COVID, we’ve gone through our problems in our buildings, and to me, a leader builds. We want to find that builder of relationships and the kinds of things we want to see program-wise, developing those kinds of safe programs for our kids."

