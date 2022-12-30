Top Stories of 2022: No. 6 - Pottsville man found not guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage trial

Dec. 30—The 2021 death of an Army veteran in a road rage incident played out in a courtroom earlier this month.

And with a hung jury on two of the charges, the case could continue into 2023.

After more than nine hours of deliberation on Dec. 8 following the fourth day of his trial, a jury of seven women and five men found Tamiir Ion Whitted, 31, of Pottsville, not guilty of the most serious charge against him, first-degree murder, stemming from the stabbing death of George Marcincin, 38, of Orwigsburg, on Route 61 in West Brunswick Twp. on April 12, 2021.

The jury found Whitted guilty of felony offenses of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four misdemeanor counts, but was unable to reach a verdict on lesser charges of third-degree murder and resisting arrest. District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said this week that he continues to review the case but hasn't made a decision on whether to retry Whitted on those charges.

A new trial would delay Whitted's sentencing. Currently he faces a maximum of 20 years for the aggravated assault charges, but would more likely get something in the 8 1/2 to 10 years range; and five years for possession of instruments of crime, with 12-18 months more likely. The other charges would likely get Whitted two years.

Whitted was charged with stabbing Marcincin 19 times in the southbound lanes of the highway at the intersection with Brick Hill Road at the end of a road rage incident. The defense portrayed Marcincin as the aggressor for getting out of his vehicle first, while the prosecution said Whitted was "in complete control, right from the start."

According to an obituary published in the Reading Eagle, Marcincin was married, had four children and worked at Orwigsburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. An Army 101st Airborne veteran who served two tours in Iraq, he was buried in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.