Top stories of 2023: Fate of Elektro in limbo, region preparing for total solar eclipse

The News Journal is counting down the year's top stories. Today we look at the uncertain fate of Mansfield's world-famous robot, Elektro, as well as the region's preparation for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

6. Fate of Elektro in limbo

Humanity's desire for machine companionship entered the realm of obtainability in 1939 after Elektro the robot was born in Mansfield to a Westinghouse team that was preparing for the Worlds' Fair in New York.

Elektro was a human-form assistant who could walk and talk and even smoke a cigarette. He captured imaginations worldwide for decades.

After touring the world, Elektro finally came home to Mansfield in 2004 where he was placed under the care of Scott Schaut, curator of the Mansfield Memorial Museum.

In 2014, people gathered at the museum to celebrate Elektro’s 75th birthday.

"What was invented here in Mansfield — in all of the factories, not just Westinghouse — is astronomical for the size of this town," Schaut told the News Journal during a 2019 interview. "It's phenomenal, and there's still a great deal of potential here that needs to be tapped into again."

From left, Herbert Televox, a replica of Elektro and Elektro himself standing inside the Mansfield Memorial Museum.

Schaut died this summer at the age of 67. His passing was followed by the temporary closure of the Mansfield Memorial Museum.

Since Schaut's death, a handful of people and organizations have contacted the museum about ownership of items in the museum.

Elektro was built by John Weeks, an engineer at Westinghouse, Harold Gorsuch, also a Westinghouse employee.

A representative of the Weeks' family who donated Elektro to the Mansfield Memorial Museum has said the robot was meant to stay in Mansfield.

Mansfield attorney Cassandra Mayer, who represents Schaut’s estate, said work continues on the Schaut inventory list at the museum.

"Right now the information I have about Elektro is, I have an affidavit that was signed while Mr. Weeks was still alive indicating that it was his intention when the museum was finished with Elektro to have it go to a museum in Michigan, the Ford Museum," Mayer said. "My understanding is there may be other family members, now that he has passed away, that have indicated that they would like to see it here locally at another museum, the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum. My understanding is some of the family would like it to go there."

5. Preparing for the total solar eclipse

Emergency personnel are preparing for an apocalyptic scene to unfold in North Central Ohio next spring.

That's because the afternoon sky will go dark for 3 minutes, 16 seconds on April 8, 2024, when the moon passes between the sun and Earth to create the first total solar eclipse in Ohio in 208 years.

The event is expected to draw a potential audience of millions of viewers to the Buckeye State — 250,000 of them will likely make camp in Richland County for the celestial event.

Dan Everly, left, and Bryan Summer of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club look over some of their equipment as they stand inside at Lowe-Volk Park as it rained during the October annular eclipse.

Those people will likely overload cell towers, roads and even sewage systems.

Schools, businesses and civic organizations are already planning to be closed that day in anticipation of the bedlam that could arise.

Visitors to the area will overwhelm the streets and highways, making travel times unimaginably long. The sheriff's office has recommended that schools, employers and any all nonemergency entities shut down for the day.

The guests will purchase food and other supplies, potentially depleting resources for lengthy periods of time. The Emergency Management Agency suggests that anyone who has medical needs stock up in advance in case essential items run out.

Sewage systems and cellular phone towers will be inundated with at least double the normal amount of activity, which could lead to unexpected consequences.

Solar glasses like these can be purchased online. Make sure they have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon and the ISO reference number 12312-2

The centerline of the eclipse — the middle of the shadow's path — will stretch from Texas to Maine.

The eclipse will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. near the city of Greenville in Darke County, according to a NASA map.

The path of the eclipse will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m., then Erie, Pennsylvania, by about 3:18 p.m.

The totality viewing area will be a 124-mile wide strip angling from the southwest to northeast corners of the state.

The apex of the centerline will be in Forest, a village 35 miles west of Bucyrus in Wyandot County.

Tomorrow: The News Journal's countdown of the year's top stories continues with a look at the #3 and 4 stories of 2022.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Fate of Elektro in limbo, region preparing for total solar eclipse