Top stories of 2023: No. 1 is the spike in homicides in Mansfield.

The News Journal has been counting down the top stories of 2023. Today the series concludes with the No. 1 story of the year, a spike in the number of homicides in Mansfield.

1. City sees 12 homicides in 2023

There were 12 homicides in Mansfield in 2023 in Mansfield, and most of them remain unsolved.

That is more than double the 5 homicides in the city in 2022.

The deaths included 3 people shot and killed in a 4-day period, from April 30 to May 3.

The fatal shootings of two teens at a Ferndale Avenue residence Oct. 27 was the result of a dispute between two gangs in the city, Mansfield police Sgt. Detective Jered Kingsborough testified in Mansfield Municipal Court during the suspect's preliminary hearing earlier this year. Four other teens were wounded during the late night shootings at 810 Ferndale Ave.

Two teens were shot to death during a house party at this Ferndale Avenue residence on Oct. 27.

Family members who lost loved ones this year include Betty Mason, whose son Malcolm Mason, 32, of Mansfield, was fatally shot outside Hardwood Apartments on May 3.

"I just keep praying and waiting (for an arrest)" she said in December. "The police have leads."

As for the holidays, Betty Mason said she has her good and bad days, but celebrating Christmas this year without Malcolm is hard.

Devonte Jacocks, 26, was shot and killed March 2 inside the M&S Drive Thru on Springmill Street.

The dozen homicide victims in Mansfield this year:

Layshawn Lovett, 16, of Mansfield, was shot and killed Jan. 3 at the Quality Inn & Suites on North Trimble Road. Thirty-one-year-old Monteles Holland was arrested in connection to the boy's murder.

Devonte Jacocks, 26, of Mansfield, shot and killed March 2 inside the M&S Drive Thru on Springmill Street.

Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, 35, of Columbus, fatally shot April 30 on Dunbilt Court. A murder suspect has been indicted by the Richland County Grand Jury in the death of Marsh on April 30. The Richland County Grand Jury returned an indictment on William Carter, 31, of Akron, and formerly of Mansfield, on two counts of murder in the death.

Khiren Willis, 22, shot and killed in the 500 block of West Fourth Street on May 2.

Malcolm Mason, 32, of Mansfield, fatally shot outside Harwood Apartments on May 3.

Nathan Carroll, 18, of Mansfield, fatally shot outside North Lake Park entrance on West Fourth Street on June 8.

Jonathan Ash, 18, of Mansfield, second victim shot outside North Lake Park entrance June 8, taken off life support June 21 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus for gunshot wounds sustained in shooting inside a vehicle.

James Johnson, 51, of Columbus, found dead in his cell June 2 at Mansfield Correctional Institution, was caused by "blunt force injuries of the head," according to Dr. Mary Goolsby, forensic pathologist and deputy coroner at the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office who performed the autopsy.

Jason Antrican, 42, of Mansfield, died Oct. 10, shot inside an apartment building in the 800 block of Brookfield Drive. A second person was injured by gunshots.

Brandon Collins, 18, died Oct. 28 after shooting on Ferndale Ave. at a party at an apparent AirBnB. One suspect arrested, Cyrus Ellerbe, 22, of Mansfield.

Jarmel Boyd, 17, died Oct. 28 after shooting on Ferndale Ave. at a party at an AirBnB. One suspect arrested, Cyrus Ellerbe, 22, of Mansfield.

Jervon King, 30, died Dec. 9 inside a house at 29 Minerva Ave. Suspect called 911 to report he had shot a man who he said was wielding a knife. Suspect taken into custody on other charges.

In December, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said the Detective's Bureau's primary focus continues to be following up on the unsolved homicides of 2023.

"As chief, I'm extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that officers and detectives have shown during this difficult year of violence within our city," Porch said.

"It is of the utmost importance to give the families of the loved ones who were lost due to senseless violence closure while removing violent offenders from our community," Porch added.

"If any member of the community has any information regarding these homicides I would encourage you to reach out to the police department," Porch said.

Mansfield police ask people to speak up if they saw something

Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann earlier said 143 guns have been taken off the streets since September and four of those were fully automatic.

"The majority of our gun toters are juveniles," he said.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides is asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department at 419-755-9724.

