Top Stories this AM: A criminal probe into Trump Org.; Cruz's Cancun comedy; divorce just got harder in China
The New York Attorney General's office says it's opening a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature," a spokesperson for the office told CNN. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA."
Ticket scalping, but for divorce. China's new 30-day 'cooling off' period aimed at preventing divorce is forcing couples to stay married longer than they'd like - and has some couples scalping tickets to skip the line in divorce court.
The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to illegally fund Maine Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election. Prosecutors accused a naval contractor - that Collins once helped - of funneling cash into a pro-Collins super PAC.
The Problem Solvers Caucus, a key bipartisan group, has backed a congressional inquiry into the US Capitol riot, as members of the GOP defect from Sen. Kevin McCarthy's stance. More than 75% of the group's 58 members supported the call to form a commission that would examine the lead up and response to the January 6 insurrection.
Sen. Ted Cruz, a man with an astounding lack of short-term memory, made a quip about 'awesome' cheap flights to Cancun. Cruz, you'll remember, flew to Cancun a few months ago, while his home state of Texas was in the middle of a terrible winter storm that killed more than 150 people and left thousands without power or heat. People did not appreciate his joke.
Former President Obama joked with late night host James Corden that there isn't a secret lab somewhere testing alien samples. Which of course means there is DEFINITELY a secret lab somewhere testing alien samples.
