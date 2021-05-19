Top Stories this AM: A criminal probe into Trump Org.; Cruz's Cancun comedy; divorce just got harder in China

INSIDER
·2 min read

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

What's going on today:

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell opposes bill to form January 6 commission ahead of House vote

    The House will vote on legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on January 6.

  • Policy experts call Biden's tough China stance damaging to climate agenda

    President Joe Biden touted his electric vehicle and infrastructure plans Tuesday during remarks at a Ford facility in Michigan, where he told reporters China was currently ahead in the race for green technology. CBS News climate and energy reporter Cara Korte joined CBSN to discuss why policy experts say America is far behind and should focus instead on working with other countries.

  • Andrew Giuliani’s Claim About Political Experience Savagely Fact-Checked

    The 35-year-old candidate for New York governor claimed he has spent parts of five decades in politics.

  • Nelson Cruz

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Bitcoin recovers after crypto selloff abates

    Inflation more than doubles to 1.5pc in April FTSE 100 drops below 7,000 benchmark, down 1.5pc Bitcoin shed as much as 30pc as major sell off grips cryptocurrencies Bitcoin price crash: should you sell your cryptocurrency? Shortage of workers threatens recovery as economy reopens Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter Bitcoin crashed by as much as 30pc today after China banned financial services firms from providing cryptocurrency services, dragging down other major cryptocurrencies at the same time. It has rebounded after approaching $30,000, a level not seen since January, and well below its April high of $65,000. The downturn quickly infected other cryptocurrencies, with Ethereum sinking by over 36pc and Dogecoin tumbling an even greater 41.5pc. The FTSE 100 also took a knock, falling 1.2pc as traders reacted to a sharp rise in inflation and Iceland becoming the first country in western Europe to hike interest rates from record lows.

  • Feds investigating alleged illegal donations to Collins’ re-election bid

    The FBI is investigating what it describes as a massive scheme to illegally finance Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election bid, Axios has learned.What's happening: A recently unsealed search warrant application shows the FBI believes a Hawaii defense contractor illegally funneled $150,000 to a pro-Collins super PAC and reimbursed donations to Collins' campaign. There's no indication that Collins or her team were aware of any of it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Collins helped the contractor at issue, then called Navatek and since renamed the Martin Defense Group, secure an $8 million Navy contract before most of the donations took place.Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao was indicted last year for allegedly bilking the federal government of millions in coronavirus relief loans.What they're saying: "The Collins for Senator Campaign had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant," Collins spokesperson Annie Clark told Axios in an emailed statement.The big picture: Federal prosecutors say Kao used a shell company to funnel $150,000 in Navatek funds to a pro-Collins super PAC called 1820 PAC.According to the FBI, Kao and his wife set up a sham LLC called the Society for Young Women Scientists and Engineers. Navatek then wrote the LLC a $150,000 check, investigators say, which was passed on to the super PAC.Government contractors are barred from donating to federal political committees, and investigators suspect the donations were attempts to evade that prohibition.Investigators say bank records also show that Kao illegally reimbursed family members who donated to Collins' campaign and that Navatek reimbursed some of Kao's colleagues for their contributions.That's known as a "straw" donation, and it's prohibited by law. The Collins campaign's fundraising solicitations also require donors to certify that they are in fact donating their own funds.The allegedly reimbursed donations came in clusters, according to federal contribution records, between June and September 2019, and amounted to less than 0.2% of the Collins campaign's total fundraising.The warrant application quotes an email exchange between Kao, who had just maxed out to Collins' campaign, and the senator's Maine finance director: "If you have friends or family members that would be willing to donate please don’t hesitate to send them my way," the Collins staffer wrote.Read the search warrant application: Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Collins' spokesperson.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Biden will not impose sanctions on the head of Nord Stream 2, a prized Russian gas pipeline the US has been trying to kill for years

    Despite being opposed to the pipeline, the Biden State Department is waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, Axios said.

  • Georgia Lt. Gov. Who Spoke Out Against Trump’s Lies Decides Not To Seek Reelection

    The Trumpification of the Republican Party continues, despite his attempt to overthrow democracy on Jan. 6 in a last-ditch attempt to remain in power.

  • New York Attorney General Joins Criminal Investigation into Donald Trump's Company

    New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office has joined the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal investigation into the former president's company

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Ex-DOJ Official Warns Trump: 'This Is A Letter Talking About Jail Time'

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal says the former president as well as his two adult sons are facing a serious legal threat.

  • NY attorney general says Trump Org probe is now criminal

    The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James, said in a statement. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Levy said.

  • Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row

    DUSHANBE (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces last year. Azerbaijan has denied crossing the frontier and said its forces only defended their side.

  • Fox News filed to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation suit by vote-machine company Dominion. The suit claims Fox promoted baseless claims of election fraud from Giuliani and others.

    Giuliani falsely claimed Dominion's machines flipped votes to Biden. Fox said it "had a free-speech right to interview the president's lawyers."

  • Bidenomics may end in tears

    Biden wants to reprogram American capitalism and culture to address sexism, structural racism, and climate change.

  • New York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

    The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. The latest announcement marked another escalation of the legal jeopardy Trump faces four months after leaving office, taking to three the number of known criminal investigations of the former Republican president.

  • AP Interview: Disinformation concerns mail voting expert

    Amber McReynolds, CEO of The National Vote at Home Institute, helped state and local election officials prepare for the record number of mailed ballots cast during last year's presidential election. Former President Donald Trump and his allies complained that mail voting rules were eased during the pandemic by governors, state election officials and judges without the involvement of state lawmakers. The Associated Press interviewed McReynolds, who lives in Denver, about an election held amid the coronavirus outbreak, the attacks on election officials, the efforts in some states to enact new limits on mail voting and her views on the future of the Postal Service.

  • The Inside Story of the Biden-Harris Debate Blowup

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have appeared so in lockstep that it’s hard to remember how tense their early campaign days were.

  • EXPLAINER-Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

    Donald Trump's legal woes escalated this week, as New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a civil probe into the former president's family business had become criminal in nature. Here is a list of some of the investigations and lawsuits haunting Trump's post-presidency life. For about two years, the Trump Organization has been the focus of two parallel investigations in New York, one led by James and another led Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.