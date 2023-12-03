Top stories: Blue Devils are Super Bowl champs, New Bedford movie premiere, and more

As we head into this week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

A proposed redesign of Pulaski Park that will have a new entrance, playground and other amenities in the North End will move forward with city officials committing $250,000 to the project. A new entrance on Acushnet Avenue will provide additional parking as well as a means of egress for buses during school hours to help reduce traffic congestion on Braley Road.

With "The Holdovers" now out in theaters and available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, people are starting to recognize a few local faces in the movie filmed in New Bedford and Fairhaven. One of those familiar faces is Pamela Jayne Morgan, who has a funny scene with all three leads.

Toby Wallace, left, and Jenna Ortega, right, in the upcoming film 'Finestkind.'

The locally filmed "Finestkind" movie is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Dec. 15.

The movie, filmed in the New Bedford and Fairhaven area from April to June 2022, stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones, and will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will debut in all Paramount+ international markets on December 16.

After 35 days of filming, and 22 days in the New Bedford area, "Finestkind" filmed all over the area such as in homes located in the South and North End, the Fairhaven bridge, Rasputin's Tavern, Hedge Street, Moriarty Liquors and Union Wharf.

Dec. 15: New Bedford-inspired movie starring Tommy Lee Jones set to premiere

Fairhaven players celebrate their Super Bowl victory with their fans.

For the first time in 23 years, Fairhaven played in a Super Bowl. The No. 8 Blue Devils took on third-seeded Salem at on Thursday in the Div. 6 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

After going 7-1 in the regular season, the Blue Devils beat No. 9 Winthrop 35-21, No. 1 Norwell 28-14 and No. 4 Hudson 40-37.

The Blue Devils became the Div. 6 state champs with a legendary and record-setting performance from junior running back Justin Marques, winning 26-22 over Salem.

MIAA Super Bowl: Fairhaven High football fared

'Greatest moment of my entire life': Fairhaven beats Salem to capture Div. 6 Super Bowl

New Bedford Public Schools is looking to replace the existing James B. Congdon and John B. DeValles elementary schools in the city's South End with one new building. If all goes smoothly, the district looks to open the school sometime in 2026.

New Bedford Public Schools is a crucial step closer to having a new South End elementary school to replace two existing ones sometime in 2026.

The City Council recently approved the city to move forward in purchasing the former site of a Goodyear plant, and to engage in necessary borrowing, to make a new 124,158-square-foot school a reality. If all pans out, the school will replace the current James B. Congdon and John B. DeValles elementary schools, built in 1907 and 1911, respectively.

City Council: New Bedford officials have high hopes for a new South End school

Chairman of the Fairhaven Select Board Leon Correy, seen here during Fairhaven's 2023 Memorial Day parade, says the racism he's seen during his term has deterred him from the idea of seeking re-election in 2024.

Fairhaven Select Board Chairman Leon Correy says racism, and what he views as complacency with it, swayed him not to seek re-election when his term expires in 2024.

Throughout the roughly year-and-a-half he's served the town, Correy says he's endured near-constant slights relative to race, sometimes subtle, other times less so.

"Not a two-week stretch has gone by without someone saying something like, 'Oh, you're one of the good ones — you don't complain,' or 'Oh, you're not poor,'" Correy told The Standard-Times. Another time, a passerby yelled a racial slur as Correy and his wife were in a Dunkin' parking lot, Correy said.

Fairhaven: Why this Select Board chair says racism is deterring him from a second term

Investigators say previously unidentified remains discovered on April 8, 1985 on I-195 West in Fairhaven have been determined to be those of Cranston man Keith Olson, seen here. Olson was last seen on April 15, 1981. He was 27 years old.

After 38 years of being unidentified, investigators have determined the human remains discovered in Fairhaven in 1985 belong to a Rhode Island man last seen four years earlier. Now, authorities are seeking any information members of the public may have to help close the case.

The remains — recently found to be those of Keith Olson of Cranston, RI — were spotted on April 8, 1985, by a driver traveling westbound on I-195. The driver contacted police after spotting a human skeleton in the nearby brush while stopped in the breakdown lane in Fairhaven, close to the Mattapoisett town line.

Those with any information regarding this case are asked to contact: Massachusetts State Police Det. Lt. AnnMarie Robertson at 855-MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583).

Cold Case: Human remains found in Fairhaven ID'd after 38 years

