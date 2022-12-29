Top stories crime

Dec. 28—In 2022, The News Courier covered many crime stories as they unfolded. Several of these stories standout as the top stories of the year.

We'll have a full countdown of the top five crime stories in the End of the Year edition on Dec. 31. The stories below come in at the number two and three spot. The top story will be revealed Dec. 31 along with two honorable mentions to round out the top five.

In August, The News Courier brought you the story of Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, the Meridianville man charged with a long list of crimes including kidnapping, assault, robbery, reckless endangerment and more after stealing an ambulance and a Tanner VFD engine, which he totaled.

In April, Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, was charged with capital murder in the death of Diane Crane Defoor, 58. Rogers' two children were in the home with the deceased victim when deputies arrived on scene at Maiden Court.