Top stories: Fatal police shooting, Correia granted delay, new Swansea food trailer

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Among Herald News' most read stories was a report on a police-involved shooting in Fall River on Monday that left one man dead.

Also topping the list was the latest on former mayor Jasiel Correia, who it appears will get to spend the holidays at home before reporting to prison.

In other news, a new Christmas tree makes its home at Government Center and find out what's the buzz about a new Swansea food trailer.

In case you missed it, here are The Herald News’ top stories from last week according to our readers.

Shooting 120 Melville St. Fall River

Fatal police shooting

The 30-year-old city man shot by officers Monday night while responding to a domestic complaint was on home confinement and awaiting trial in connection to a 2019 stand-off with Fall River police. In that incident, Anthony Harden allegedly wielded a small sword as he held up his then-five-month-old infant as a barrier to Fall River police in the 3 1/2 hour standoff that started as a domestic call. The unrelated shooting on Monday is still under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Read more on this story here.

Investigation underway: A Fall River man was killed in a police shooting. Here's what we know about him.

Then-Mayor Jasiel Correia walks down South Main Street, waving to a cheering crowd during the Fall River Children's Holiday Parade on Dec. 1, 2018.

Home for the holidays

Convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia will be home for Christmas after all — and New Year’s and his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, federal court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock granted his request to delay his surrender to prison from Dec. 3 to Jan. 10. In fact, Correia had only asked to delay the surrender one month, but Woodlock granted him an extra week of freedom and ordered the self-surrender for no later than noon on the new date, despite federal prosecutors vehement opposition to the delay. Read more on this story here.

Jasiel Correia: Ex-Fall River mayor will be home for the holidays after judge grants delay

Real estate report

In perhaps the latest sign that we're still in a red-hot housing market, four homes in the Fall River and New Bedford area sold for more than $1 million each in a week's span recently. The top sale was over $2 million: A 2,800-square-foot home in Westport Harbor with "spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean," according to its review on Zillow.com, sold for $2,850,000 on Oct. 29. See what homes are going for in your area with our latest look at Greater Fall River property transactions.

Story continues

Property transactions: Four homes in Westport, Tiverton, Dartmouth top $1 million in a week

Fall River's new Christmas tree is set in place outside Government Center overlooking Gromada Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Sprucing up city hall

A Fall River couple has lived for decades at the corner of North Underwood and Florence streets, watching a free sapling from Shaw's they planted in the 1980s in the corner of their front yard grow to a mighty 40-foot blue spruce. This year, Michael and Conceiçao Medeiros donated it to the city to serve as Fall River's official Christmas tree, standing outside Government Center through the holiday season with lights all aglow. Read more on this story here.

Deck city hall with boughs of spruce: Fall River couple donates city's Christmas tree

Rea's Food Truck Swansea

What's brewing in Swansea

A new food trailer that specializes in cold brews has gotten quite a warm welcome in Ocean Grove. Rea's set up shop just two months ago, but it is fast becoming a fixture at Coles Landing and generating a buzz in the community, serving up coffee, bagels, soups and more to those looking for a friendly face and tasty treats. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Route 6, Rea's is the perfect spot to swing by for pick-me-up on your morning commute or sneak away for a relaxing lunch break outdoors at one of its nearby tables. Read more about this new addition to the Swansea food scene here.

Cold brews, bagels, soups and more: What's the buzz about this new Swansea food trailer

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Top stories: Fall River police shooting, Correia granted delay, new Swansea food trailer