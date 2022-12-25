Top stories, No. 6: No one injured in Veterans Day shootout with Bucyrus police

We're counting down Crawford County's Top 10 stories of 2022. Today, our No. 6 entry: A Veterans Day shootout involving two Bucyrus Police Department officers that resulted in no injuries or property damage.

On the afternoon of Nov. 11, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Morrow County.

Officer Devin Wireman, the department's K-9 handler, found a vehicle that seemed to match the description.

"He's got a silver helmet on, a rifle in his lap, back window is busted out," he told dispatch, according to a dashcam video the department released after the incident. Wireman switched on his cruiser's lights, opened his door and prepared to stop the vehicle at Poplar and West Charles streets, but the SUV continued through the intersection. Wireman followed.

As the SUV approached South Spring Street, the driver stopped, the video shows. Wireman jumped out, shouting, "He's pulling a gun!"

In the video, flashes are visible inside the SUV as two shots are fired out the back window. Wireman returned fire, the rushed toward the vehicle, followed by Lt. Curt Bursby. The two quickly arrested the shooter.

Bucyrus Police Officer Devin Wireman.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to police department reports. One round struck the silver helmet worn by the driver.

“Make no mistake, this was a terrifying event,” police Capt. Tom Walker, the department's public information officer, said after the incident. “Our community came very close to losing two police officers today. By the grace of God, sound tactics, excellent training and good judgment prevailed.”

He described the officers’ actions as being “nothing short of heroic.”

Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer said, “I’m very proud of all of Bucyrus PD’s employees. Officers and dispatchers handled this difficult incident professionally.”

In his report to Bucyrus City Council on Nov. 15, Mayor Jeff Reser praised the police department for its handling of the situation, thanking the officers for their "exceptional heroism."

Story continues

Bucyrus police attempted to stop this silver Honda SUV on West Charles Street when the driver opened fire at officers on Nov. 11. Nobody was injured in the exchange of bullets but one round struck the SUV driver's silver helmet, police said.

"Our guys showed incredible bravery and professionalism," he said. "They apprehended the subject ... I've seen the dashcam video; it could have been much, much worse. We are so fortunate that it turned out as it did. ... Those guys put the citizens' safety ahead of their own safety."

Wireman was placed on administrative leave pending the full investigation, Walker said. According to a department Facebook post, the officer returned to active duty on Dec. 2.

According to records from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court clerk's website, the suspect, Jacob Dan Davidson, 38, 15715 Sinkey Road, Centerburg, was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 15 on charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Top stories, No. 6: No one injured when driver opens fire on officers