Top stories, No. 8: Kardashian seeks to have Kevin Keith freed

Kevin Keith

We're counting down Crawford County's Top 10 stories of 2022. Today, our No. 8 entry: Celebrity Kim Kardashian explored Kevin Keith's claims that he is innocent in her podcast, "The System."

Kardashian took an interest in Keith's case in July 2019. In the podcast, which streams on Spotify, Kardashian said her success in getting one woman freed inspired her to bring other cases to the public's attention. She said in Keith's case, she spoke with "anyone who would talk to us" on all sides of the issue.

Keith, 59, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder after a Feb. 13, 1994, shooting at Bucyrus Estates on Marion Road in Bucyrus. Authorities said Keith, who lived in Crestline at the time, opened fire on a group of people in retaliation for a drug arrest he blamed on an informant related to the shooting victims.

Three Bucyrus residents were killed in the shooting — Marichell Chatman, 24; her daughter Marchae, 4, and Chatman's aunt, Linda Chatman, 39. Marichell Chatman's boyfriend, Rick Warren, and cousins Quanita Reeves, 6, and Quentin Reeves, 4, were wounded.

Later that year, a Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death, but in September 2010, then-Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith's sentence to life without parole.

In the first 35-minute episode, Kardashian cited several factors supporting her position that Keith is innocent: a lack of physical evidence linking Keith to the crime scene; the fact that when the case went to trial in May of that year, none of the jurors were Black, like Keith; and that a report that surfaced years later highlighted another potential suspect.

After Kardashian's podcast was released, Charles Keith, a longtime crusader on his brother Kevin's behalf, said he was optimistic Kevin would be released.

Charles said he believes the case is filled with extensive government coverup. During the years that his brother has been in prison, Charles Keith has collected mountains of paperwork from the case.

Story continues

He thinks those documents contain proof that his brother — who was guilty of a drug felony and planning to spend two years in prison — was set up by police, prosecutors and judges and pinned with the much more serious crime of murder.

He and others planned to march around the Ohio Statehouse on Nov. 21 in an attempt to gain Gov. Mike DeWine's sympathy. That march was postponed due to a family matter.

Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times, a fact noted by Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall.

“In the 28 years since Kevin Keith’s conviction in 1994, the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, the Third District Court of Appeals, the Ohio Supreme Court, the Ohio Parole Board, the Federal District Court, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court have reviewed the trial testimony and any purported new evidence and have found 'overwhelming evidence' of Keith’s guilt," Crall said previously. "Because of these findings, no court has found it proper to disturb the unanimous verdict of the jury to whom Mr. Keith was tried.”

Keith remains jailed at the Marion Correctional Institution. He has been in prison since June 1, 1994.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Top stories, No. 8: Kardashian seeks to have Kevin Keith freed