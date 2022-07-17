Top stories: Remembering Cameron Audet; Fall River fashion designer, shark sighting

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

This past week, on of The Herald News' top stories was about how missing Fall River police drug logs are putting some criminal cases in jeopardy. Three months after the Fall River Police Department first announced that two years’ worth of drug case evidence was missing, an investigation into their disappearance is still ongoing — but dozens of criminal cases have been tied up in court, with potential consequences further down the road.

Have you been wondering what's going on at JavaHouse Chew and Brew? Turns out, they've been doing a lot more catering these days; see how and why they made the pivot.

Continuing our Spring All-Scholastics series, this past week The Herald News announced the boys' tennis all-star teams. Get to know these local tennis standouts.

But the most read stories of the week on heraldnews.com were the following:

Swansea, Somerset communities mourn the loss of Case football player Cameron Audet

The recent loss of Cameron Audet stunned the Swansea and Somerset communities.

Audet, 15, passed away after a tragic swimming pool accident on the Fourth of July weekend. His funeral was held this past week at Saint Louis de France Church.

Cameron Audet enjoys a meal with his sister Jada, grandma Victoria Crowley and Robert Banks at a restaurant in Boston.

The Case football player is being remembered by his family and friends as a young man who had a kind word for everyone he met.

"He was an extremely loving, kind, and compassionate soul," his grandmother Victoria Crowley said. "It has been amazing the responses from the community to our family. People are reaching out to us that we never thought Cameron even knew. I am in awe."

Crowley was kind enough to speak to The Herald News during this very difficult time for her family.

Joseph Case football player Cameron Audet.

Fall River cop and former Somerset school board chair arraigned on assault charge

A Fall River police lieutenant and former Somerset School Committee chairman was arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court on charges of drunken driving and domestic abuse in separate instances, making it three times the veteran officer has been arrested within six weeks.

Assistant Bristol County District Attorney Courtney J. Cahill asked to have Andrew Crook, 48, of Somerset, declared a danger and have him held without bail.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story, here.

Westport beaches closed after shark sighting

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.

Westport town beaches were closed this past Wednesday, after a lifeguard spotted a shark swimming near land.

As we are but visitors to the sharks' habitat, and since shark attacks on humans are rare, it's still mostly safe to go back into the water.

Photo of a great white shark taken from an Atlantic White Shark Conservancy research vessel in 2016.

Besides the safest option of staying on shore, here are some safety tips to keep in mind for beachgoers who decide to take a dip.

Fall River man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping teen girl

A Fall River man will serve up to two decades in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Arnold Thompson, 37, of 1197 Robeson St., pleaded guilty in Superior Court to charges of rape of a child with force and rape of a child by a previously convicted offender.

The victim was visiting a friend with a learning disability. She would visit the friend to help perform chores around the apartment. On the night in question, Thompson came to the apartment and raped the victim three times.

Thompson has been committed to Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, a maximum-security facility.

Fall River native is making a name as a fashion designer and celebrity stylist

Fall River native and Durfee graduate Jeremy Lavoie is making a name for himself as a fashion designer.

In 2021, Lavoie, worked with his brother, Jonathan Lavoie, and another partner, Stephan Solway, to launch J.L. Creative Studios to sell clothing he’s designed.

Fashion designer Jeremy Lavoie grew up in Fall River and now has his own fashion brand and career as a stylist.

The brand picked up steam, and he's since done work for NBA players, with big companies like Carhartt taking notice.

Ta'Quan Zimmerman wearing a custom canvass jacket made by Fall River native Jeremy Lavoie.

See what's next for him, and how he's giving back to the Fall River community.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com.

