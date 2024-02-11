Top stories: Toast N Jam opening up took this week's top spot

As we head into the week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

To help bring transparency to the affordable housing market, the Housing Navigator Massachusetts website has "self-service” data dashboards designed to share the state’s count of affordable housing. There were 71 New Bedford listings as of Feb. 1, including accessible units, age-restricted 55 plus or otherwise age-restricted.

A local embroidery artist has opened his first exhibit at the New Bedford Art Museum. The "Threading Stories" exhibition showcases David Poyant's talent and serves as an inspiration for others to find their passion. The exhibit is on display at the New Bedford Art Museum until March 24.

Co-owners, Curtis Medeiros and Jason Brooks at the new Toast n' Jam breakfast restaurant on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford.

After permanently closing What's Cookin two weeks ago, owner Jason Brooks is picking up where he left off with Toast N Jam, an updated and enhanced version of his successful brunch spot.

Located at 2331 Acushnet Ave., the cozy and inviting spot—three times the size of its past location—serves up delicious breakfast and brunch options. The new spot now has two bathrooms and a large bar area with a television.

Toast N Jam is more than just a brunch spot; it's a reflection of Brooks' love for food, nostalgia, and the passion to make people feel cherished when enjoying potentially the first meal of the day.

'Everyone's go-to spot for a meal': Toast N Jam opens on The Ave. Here's what's on the menu

Fairhaven firefighters battle a fire which broke out inside the fishing boat Carrabassett which was undergoing repairs while docked at the bottom of Washington Street in Fairhaven.

A boat belonging to the owners of BASE Seafood Auction in New Bedford caught fire Thursday, Feb. 8 while docked off of Water Street. Officials say the fire resulted from sparks that flew from a metal saw as the boat was being decommissioned.

According to Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia, the fire was sizable by the time crews arrived on the scene. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames using a combination of water and environmentally safe foam.

The boat was part of a fleet that belonged to "The Codfather," Carlos Rafael until it was sold to Blue Harvest Fisheries in 2020.

Former 'Codfather' boat: catches fire while docked at Fairhaven

STAT Ambulance Services, Inc. and Southcoast Emergency Medical Services, Inc. have reached a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General over allegations that, for years, the companies — both owned by a Mattapoisett resident — had been overbilling state-subsidized insurance provider MassHealth for services, according to Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's office.

According to a press release from the AG's office, the settlement comes after claims that "since at least January 2015, both companies regularly falsified and 'upcoded' their claims to MassHealth by purposefully miscoding their rendered services to file more expensive claims."

Fraud allegations: Dartmouth ambulance companies settle with AG's office over billing

Marissa Chappell, owner, at the new Thallo Home & Garden on Union Street in New Bedford.

Thallo – Home and Garden, owned by Marisa Chappell, opened its doors in March 2023, bringing a little year-round green to the downtown area.

Located at 200 Union St., the name Thallo, which means “the goddess of spring and new growth” in Greek mythology, perfectly captures the essence of the shop. It offers a diverse selection of houseplants, herbs, green plants, blankets, ornaments, animal-themed items, healthy dog treats, candles, soaps, lotions, gardening tools, and terrariums.

The store provides a tranquil and welcoming atmosphere where customers can escape the hustle and bustle of the city and reconnect with nature.

A green space: Thallo continues to grow on Union Street

An undercover sex sting operation in Dartmouth led to seven arrests on Thursday, the Dartmouth Police Department announced.

The operation was a joint effort of members of Dartmouth Police Department Investigative Services Division and Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit to combat the growing threat of prostitution and commercial sexual exploitation, a release Friday from the DPD states.

Dartmouth PD: undercover sex sting leads to seven arrests

