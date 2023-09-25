Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, 9-25-2023
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
The new Z Nismo is a greatly improved performance machine over the standard car, but for the money, it still can't match its rivals.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier. The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google's Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The first commercially-available Honda V8 is a 5.0-liter unit called BF350 and designed for 25-plus-foot boats. It develops 350 horsepower.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
23,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
The former couple, who have two children together, are currently in a legal battle over where to raise their kids.
The Brazilian supermodel discussed how her modeling career affected her mental health.
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.