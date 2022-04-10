Top stories: New Towne House owners, fire in Highlands, FRPD probe launched and more

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Towne House Tapas & Oyster Bar in Fall River.

Correia out, new co-owners in

New co-owners will be joining the team at the Towne House on Purchase Street, and former restaurant owner and manager Jenny Correia, wife of Jasiel Correia II, will move on to concentrate on her jewelry company, according to the establishment’s attorney, Arthur Frank.

“Jenny no longer works for any of the companies that fall under the Towne House brand,” said Frank. “She’s going on to work for her jewelry company, and they are going to redouble their efforts at the restaurant business.”

Fire at 528 High St. Sunday.

Historic home destroyed in blaze

A historic house in the city's Highlands neighborhood is likely a total loss after an explosion and a three-alarm blaze broke out Sunday afternoon.

Reports from throughout the neighborhood reveal there was at least one explosion. Visible on the scene was scattered debris that apparently came from a truck and a car that exploded in the driveway.

The explosion and heat from the fire were enough to blow out windows on the house next door. Fire officials said eight people were evacuated.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II enters John Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse in September 2021 with his wife, Jen Correia.

Correia loses bid to avoid prison

After six delays, District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock ruled Monday that he will not allow convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II to remain free until his appeal on fraud and corruption charges is complete.

But Correia will still get a few more weeks of freedom before beginning his six-year prison sentence, since he can now ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to stay home pending appeal.

Fall River police cruisers.

Investigation launched into lost illegal drug 'buy logs'

The Fall River Police Department is dealing with another hit to its tarnished reputation after two years' worth of controlled-buy logs used for drug case investigations have been reported missing.

Last year, an internal investigation at the Fall River Police Department found that one of its detectives had illegally stashed undocumented drug evidence in three safes at his work station.

This time, after a request for discovery from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office to the FRPD related to pending drug cases, controlled-buy logs from 2019 and 2020 were reported missing from the city police department.

Real estate report

For the second time this year, and third time in four months, a premium Gardners Neck property has sold for over $1 million. On March 15, a 4,600-square-foot Contemporary on two acres of waterfront property, on the private Bay Point Road, sold for $1.6 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has panoramic views of Mount Hope Bay and the Coles River and has 300 feet of water frontage, according to its listing on Zillow.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Top stories in Fall River, Somerset, Swansea, Westport