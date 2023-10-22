Top stories: Viral siblings, Fall Fest, and Japanese hospitality

As we head into this week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

Friday the 13th tattoo parlors across the SouthCoast were busy offering tattoos at low prices. By 9 a.m. Fall River Tattoo Co. had upwards of 80 people in line to get one. There is a pre-made set of designs on the board for people to choose from. Over the four years they’ve been open, they’ve done the Friday the 13th tattoo day a few times with a record 500 tattoos in one day.

New Bedford police responded to two separate shooting incidents late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with one victim reported in critical condition. In the first incident, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation and recovered shell casings. Then officers responded to a North End residence in response to an adult male gunshot victim, resulting in the arrest of an adult female.

Keep up with high school sports with scores, game highlights, and player of the week voting

And now here are the most-read stories of the week on www.southcoasttoday.com:

After filming funny moments of her brother Kaleb, Farrah Avilla never thought sharing one of these videos on TikTok would make them both overnight viral sensations, now with 1.8 million followers to date.

It’s Kaleb’s over-the-top reactions, eye rolls, goofy faces, attitude and sometimes surprising profanity that is a draw for most of their viewers. It’s also the New Bedford local's loving but almost always disagreeable relationship that is a fun watch.

Dynamically funny duo: New Bedford siblings go viral on TikTok.

After months of rallying support, many locals woke up to sad news Wednesday morning, as word of an Acushnet 8-year-old's death while in treatment for a brain tumor began circulating.

Porter Guillemette, who was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, at 7 years old back in January, is the son of Acushnet couple Taylor and Danielle Guillemette.

For those looking to offer their support to the Guillemette family, a GoFundMe page set up by Local 841 President Billy Sylvia in January remains online: www.gofundme.com/f/hope-and-help-for-porter-dipg-diagnosis

Acushnet: An 8-year-old Acushnet boy's courageous battle with DIPG ended Wednesday morning.

Fall Festival is set to return and promises to be a celebration of community spirit, fall fun, and support for local small businesses.

Postponed from Oct. 21 (due to rain) to now Oct. 28, Downtown New Bedford Inc. (dNB) returns with the city’s beloved annual Fall Fest from noon to 5 p.m. in the downtown area.

This year, they've taken on the task of expanding the formerly named "All Treats, No Tricks" event from their annual trick-or-treating event into a full-fledged festival with experiences for both adults and kids.

Family friendly: New Bedford Fall Festival returns Oct. 28. Here's what's happening in the downtown area.

Yozakura Japanese Kitchen takes a step closer to reopening in a brand new space on South Main Street with chef William Foley.

Foley, the previous owner of Cafe Bon, opened the 15-seat restaurant in 2021, featuring a sushi and tea bar, and a full Japanese pantry to prepare anything on (or off) the menu, on the fly, with the goal of being the number one place for Japanese hospitality in the SouthCoast.

The new location at 164 South Main St. will seat at least 36 people and feature a bigger kitchen to add more items to the menu such as an entire ramen section.

Restuarant news: Yozakura Japanese Kitchen prepares to reopen in Acushnet. Here's what we know so far.

Two juveniles were placed under arrest in connection to the stabbing of another juvenile on Sunday in the city's South End, according to New Bedford Police.

The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon,

New Bedford Police: Two juveniles face charges in connection to stabbing in New Bedford's South End

All of these stories can be found in their entirety

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top stories in New Bedford TikTok, stabbing, Japanese Kitchen