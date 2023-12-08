Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 8, 2023
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 8, 2023
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 8, 2023
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
The feature is available through Android's Personal Safety app
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
Hideo Kojima officially unveiled his next game at the Game Awards 2023. Previously described as something “no one has ever experienced or seen before,” the cinematic OD will include a collaboration with horror director and comedian Jordan Peele.
Dead Cells developer Motion Twin dropped one of the first eye-popping trailers of the Game Awards 2023. The visually striking Windblown is billed as “a lightning-fast action roguelike,” bringing “a whole new level of speed to the action rogue-like genre.”
No Rest for the Wicked is the new project from Moon Studios, the team behind the Ori series — and it looks as beautiful as you'd expect.
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
In the world of sales, it often comes down to being where your customers are. And for a luxury automaker like Lamborghini, that means setting up shop at Art Basel Miami, where the well heeled flock to buy high-priced art and possibly high-end automobiles.
Kathie Lee and Cody Gifford talk to Yahoo about appearing in the documentary "Requiem for a Running Back," which tell the stories of NFL players, including Frank Gifford, being posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Our analysts reveal the players they're confident will deliver for fantasy managers in this all-important week.
Listening to tunes is a bit of a wax-on situation with your AirPods, but this cleaning kit will help you wax-off — just like Mr. Miyagi.
Will one of the top prospects in the NFL draft really go back to school?
When you open it, you can see all of this week’s content from this specific friend — it’s a sort of weekly story, a curated photo journal from your friends. After a few weeks of usage, when you open your own Retro profile, it becomes a highly curated photo journal of your life’s most memorable moments — small and big. As the year is about to end, Retro users can now find a new "Recaps" button on their profile.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Over 16,000 reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties.
A new company, Rhythms, wants to help organizations improve their productivity by using AI to identify the working patterns of top-performing teams. Rhythms, which integrates with a business' existing internal apps and platforms, identifies sets of activities -- think business reviews, retrospectives and cross-functional meetings -- that happen on a regular schedule or cadence. Leveraging AI, Rhythms then attempts to glean insights from these cadences, providing recommendations that teams and orgs can adopt to ostensibly better achieve their goals.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.