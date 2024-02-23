Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 23, 2024

TechCrunch

Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Deals of the Week: PermitFlow raised $31 million to bring software to the construction permitting market; one man's plan to keep Cake e-bikes alive for a while longer caught our eye; and we had thoughts about Match Group's tie-up with OpenAI. Former Sequoia leader Michael Moritz won this round, unsurprisingly.